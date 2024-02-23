One of the most exciting prospects in high school basketball is improving day by day and some NBA players are already starting to take notice. We are talking about Cooper Flagg, the 17-year-old star who seems to be more than ready to take the professional basketball league by storm.

The Maine native recently received a huge compliment from none other than superstar Kevin Durant, who is a two-time NBA champion and former season MVP. The current Suns forward said that the teenager has the potential of becoming “one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”

KD, who ranks 10th in the all-time scoring list, made this comment on Boardroom, his own media outlet, when speaking to his agent Rich Kleiman. His longtime business partner asked him his thoughts on Flagg.

Maine basketball phenom Cooper Flagg named a finalist for national player of the year | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/fykQQ1kZnw — WMTW TV (@WMTWTV) February 23, 2024

“The intangibles he has, his measurables, and his raw talent — I could see that through the TV,” the veteran claimed. “When you’re 6’10” and can run up and down the floor like that and got the instincts with the basketball like that … If you show up every day and be the best that you can be, I think Cooper Flagg could be one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”

Cooper is currently the top-ranked high school athlete in the country and has already committed to play for Duke University next season. Up to this point, he’s projected to become the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After a recent 26-point performance at Montverde Academy, his coach gave him high praise. “I’ve had the good fortune of coaching a lot of guys picked high in the draft, and he’s every bit as much with the Cade Cunninghams, the Scottie Barnes and the Kyrie Irivings,” Kevin Boyle said. “He’s on that path, no question — he could fall short, or go beyond.”

“At his size growing up, you’re playing the center position all the time, but he’s got a lot more comfortable playing further away from the basket. He’s gotta get his handle a little tighter and shoot it more consistently to be an elite NBA player, and I think that will happen — he’s in the gym all the time and understands what he needs to do to get better.

“You gotta be a little selfish if you want to become a star-level player. But being selfish in his way is good, because it’s good for the team,” his trainer added.

Former NBA champion says Flagg doesn’t play high school basketball and already competes at elite level

In a recent interview, Brian Scalabrine shared his thoughts on witnessing Cooper’s potential from up close. After attending one of his high school matches, he was convinced that the 17-year-old is more than ready for the big leagues.

“First of all, [this is] not high school basketball,” said the former champion with the Celtics. “This is so elite. From the guard play to the contact, playing through contact … This is so impressive to watch.”

The ex-NBA star was first introduced to the top prospect about four years ago, and has worked out with him a few times since. The teenager appreciates all the advice and time that Scalabrine has dedicated to him and his development.

“It was good to just being able to meet somebody like [Scalabrine], get that connection at a young age and getting in the gym with high-level players … it was a great experience,” Flagg recently shared after competing against the Brewster Academy.