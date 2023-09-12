Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and strangulation in New York City after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at the Millennium Hilton.

He’s accused of punching Gondrezick repeatedly in the face with a closed fist. Porter’s alleged attack left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.

Porter, 23, was not required to enter a plea during his court appearance. Early Monday morning, the NBA player returned from an evening out at the Millennium Hilton, where he and his girlfriend were staying.

Gondrezick was upset with Porter’s late hour return and locked the door, per the police report. Once he entered with the help of hotel security, the 6-foot-4 guard allegedly struck Gondrezick.

Moreover, Porter was held in police custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in Midtown after his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday. He was released Tuesday on $75,000 bail. Porter was ordered in court to stay away from Gondrezick.

“This is a serious domestic violence case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said in court, according to the Associated Press.

As a matter of fact, Curzer mentioned Porter’s history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.

In August 2020, he was accused of punching another woman and pulling her hair while in downtown Cleveland. The woman alleged that Porter ripped out her weave while in an argument with Porter’s sister and that the Washington native punched her in the face.

However, the NBA player was not charged for that incident.

Gondrezick, 26, said the Rockets guard also forcefully squeezed her neck with his hands, causing her difficulty breathing, bruising, and redness to her neck.

Furthermore, medical tests revealed that Gondrezick sustained a fractured vertebra in her neck, the criminal complaint added.

Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio. Not to mention, their regular season begins Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Orlando Magic.

Additionally, NBA spokesman Mike Bass released this statement on Monday:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Kevin Porter Jr. The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”

The Rockets continue to gather information. In fact, a lengthy suspension by the NBA looms for Porter.

