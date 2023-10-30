Kings Injury Report: De’Aaron Fox to Miss Time with Ankle Sprain

For the latest Sacramento Kings injury report, guard De’Aaron Fox avoided a serious right ankle injury but will miss at least a week, per sources. Fox, 25, rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 132-127 overtime win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2023 All-Star was helped off the court and into the Kings locker room. He returned to action after missing only 44 seconds of game time, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation. However, Swipa was still walking with a limp before departing in overtime.

An X-ray after the game revealed a minor ankle sprain. In 35 minutes as a starter, Fox ended his performance with 37 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block. Plus, he shot 14-of-24 (58.3%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Through three games of the 2023-24 season, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.3 minutes per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.5% beyond the arc.

In Sunday’s win, the Kings outscored Los Angeles 17-12 in overtime. Sacramento plays the Lakers again on Nov. 15. Fox is expected to miss Wednesday’s game at Golden State. The Warriors defeated Sacramento 122-114 last Friday.

“That was a gritty win by our team,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We’re making steps in the right direction. We had a lot of great performances from a lot of people. Malik was big for us, especially in overtime.”

Although an NBA insider expressed optimism that Fox could return within a week’s time, other sources are expecting the guard to miss at least a week.

De’Aaron Fox so far this season: 31.3 PPG

6.0 APG

Additionally, Malik Monk scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime on Sunday. Monk, 25, joined Peja Stojakovic De’Aaron Fox as the only Kings players to score least 11 points in a single overtime quarter since 2000.

The 6-foot-3 guard would be the likely fill-in for Fox, according to ESPN’s official report.

“He’s a really good offensive player for us,” Brown said of Monk. “He knows, I know, everybody in Sacramento knows he can play at a high level on that end of the floor.

“What he’s got to do is lock in defensively. When he does that, he can be a really high-level two-way player that can start at times.”