Knicks guard Jalen Brunson re-aggravates foot injury vs. Kings

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson returned to the starting lineup in Thursday night’s 122-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings, but the fifth-year player left the game at halftime after re-aggravating a left foot injury. He did not return for the second half.

Brunson has only missed a total of six games so far this season. “He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” New York coach Tom Thibodeau said after the loss. “Just soreness.”

Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) will not return to tonight’s game. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 10, 2023

When asked whether Brunson had planned to visit the team facility for tests, Thibodeau relied, “Not that I know of. I’ll speak with the medical people. Let them do their job. You gotta trust them, and you trust Jalen. They’ll evaluate him, and whatever he needs, we’ll make sure he gets.”

The Knicks guard ended his outing with 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-5 (60%) outside the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

RJ Barrett scored a team-high 25 points in 33 minutes. Julius Randle also closed out his performance with 23 points, 10 boards, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes. However, the Kings outscored New York 69-53 in the first half. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis logged his ninth triple-double of the season.

“We talked about it, we didn’t like the way we started,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau added. “They’re a very explosive team. We had a shot at the end, but we fell short.”

Jalen Brunson will not play in second half vs Kings due to left foot soreness. Brunson had missed previous two games due to left foot soreness; he returned tonight & played 19 minutes before being ruled out again. Knicks trail SAC by 18 early in 3rd quarter. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 10, 2023

Through 61 starts this season, Brunson is averaging career highs of 23.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game. In addition to logging 3.6 rebounds, the guard is shooting 48.7% from the floor and a career-best 41.1% outside the arc. If he can once again overcome this injury, New York will have the chance to contend in the playoffs.

On Jan. 9, in the Knicks’ 111-107 loss versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Brunson posted a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with tallying seven boards and five assists, he shot 15-of-30 (50%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

