Knicks not expected to extend Cam Reddish before deadline

The New York Knicks are not expected to extend Cam Reddish before his Oct. 17 deadline. His $5,954,454 team option for the 2022-23 season was exercised last October.

This is part of the four-year, $19.33 million rookie scale contract he signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. If Knicks G.M. Scott Perry refuses to offer him a new deal, Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks have bottom-10 odds of winning the championship in 2023. However, with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, some sportsbooks are anticipating a playoff appearance.

The deadline for the Knicks to extend Cam Reddish is Oct. 17. It's unlikely to happen, meaning Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) October 12, 2022

Last season in mid-January, the Hawks traded Reddish, Solomon Hill, and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Knicks for Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

In 49 appearances of the 2021-22 season, the third-year forward averaged 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. Plus, he shot 40.4% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Knicks unlikely to extend forward Cam Reddish prior to his Oct. 17 deadline

Of course, in 15 games played off the bench with the Knicks, Reddish logged 6.1 points and 1.4 boards per contest. The Duke product is not regressing per se. Though, Atlanta’s front office demanded more production.

Not to mention, injuries were a concern. In March, it was announced that Reddish would miss the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder injury.

Reddish was selected 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. During his rookie 2019-20 season, in 58 appearances, the Pennsylvania native averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Will he average double digits in scoring with the Knicks in the 2022-23 season?

Then, Reddish posted career-high number in his sophomore season. In 26 games, the forward recorded 11.2 points, 4 boards, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

On December 22, 2021, in the Hawks’ 104-98 loss against the Orlando Magic, the wing scored a career-high 34 points in 43 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) from downtown.

Perhaps the Knicks are better off retaining Cam Reddish. When healthy, the 23-year-old is a solid role player. Unless a superstar talent on another team demands a trade, head coach Tom Thibodeau needs all the help he can get.

In September, New York failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. The three-time All-Star ended up on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As a result, a lot of Knicks fans feel the front office disappointed them in the second half of the offseason.