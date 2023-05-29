Within NBA circles, the potential career-ending injury of Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball has sparked a heated debate. Could this distressing outcome be traced back to his choice of footwear – the Big Baller Brand (BBB) sneakers? A suspicion originating from the Los Angeles Lakers organization, where Ball began his career, suggests this might be the case.

Lakers Believe Ball’s Injuries Stem from BBB Footwear

Ball, plucked as the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, now grapples with the prospect of a career in jeopardy. A third surgery on his troubled left knee looms, and his future in professional basketball remains in the balance, causing palpable concern among the Bulls’ management.

Could these persistent health woes have been sidestepped? Were the BBB sneakers, a choice that sparked controversy over the years, the true culprit behind Ball’s plight? The notion seems plausible, especially as radio host Doug Gottlieb recently tweeted that the Los Angeles Lakers believe this to be the the case.

Gottlieb went on to call the BBB shoes “complete trash.” Gottlieb also suggests the BBB sneakers were lacking in research and development akin to reputed brands like Nike.

Lakers believe his initial injury, was caused by his shoes. BBB were complete trash, no R&D like Nikes, just thrown together. Sad, because Zo can really play https://t.co/CxFHyKdx2Q — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 28, 2023

Ball Reveals His ZO2s Needed Changing Every Quarter

Rewind to three years ago, and this scrutiny was already brewing. Concerns over Ball’s persistent leg and ankle issues prompted the Lakers to question his footwear preference. Ball, often spotted wearing BBB shoes—a company co-founded by his father, LaVar—defended his choice by claiming the sneakers were comfortable.

Ball’s defense took a hit, however, when he revealed on the LightHarted podcast with Josh Hart a startling fact: “Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready. No one knows this, but D-Mo (Ball’s manager) had a backpack. And he had an extra like four pairs of shoes in there because I had to switch them every quarter, because they would just rip.”

Lonzo Ball said he had to switch his Triple B’s every quarter cuz they would rip. pic.twitter.com/M1iGJaAsci https://t.co/fY3sDnPSKW — L.A.B (@laughsNball) May 28, 2023

Despite this red flag, Ball persisted with his BBB sneakers, arguably at the expense of his health. His final appearance for the Lakers was interrupted due to a sprained ankle, starting a troubling pattern of frequent injuries and absences. This ultimately led to the Bulls ruling him out for the rest of the 2022-23 season due to persistent knee pain and a necessary third surgery.

During his stint in the league, Ball demonstrated impressive form, averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Unfortunately, these achievements have been overshadowed by his ongoing health struggles. As he potentially faces an early exit from his NBA career, the question persists – did his BBB shoes play a part?

