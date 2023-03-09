Home » news » Chicagos Lonzo Ball Could Miss Another 6 Months If He Does Indeed Need A Third Knee Surgery According To League Sources

Chicago’s Lonzo Ball could miss another 6 months if he does indeed need a third knee surgery, according to league sources

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference at the moment with a 30-36 record. That is only one game out of tenth which would get them into the play-in tournament. Wins have not been consistent for the Bulls this season and they are still not at full health and might not be for a while. League sources have reported that Lonzo Ball may need a third knee surgery and could be out another six months. 

It’s been more than an uphill battle for Ball to return to the court for Chicago. He last played on 1/14/22, well over a year ago sources say there’s a growing possibility he will need a third surgical procedure done on his knee. The 25 year old has was ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season two weeks ago.

For his teammates, they still have a chance to make the playoffs. Illinois Sports Betting sites have the Bulls at +(50000) to win the Finals this season.

The road back to getting on the court for Lonzo Ball has been troublesome

Chicago’s 25 year old PG has had two surgeries on the same knee within the past 14 months and now reports say there’s a chance he needs a third one. There’s a belief that this third surgery will finally be able to get him healthy enough to get back on the court. However, he’ll miss some time to heal and rehab afterwards.

Ball’s representatives and the Bulls are working together and are consulting with specialists to make a final decision. A procedure this month would likely delay Ball being ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. He’s currently in the second season of a four-year, $80 million deal with Chicago.

Sources say he’s made “incremental progress in recent months”, but is still unable run, cut, or jump without experiencing pain. Reports over the last last few months have detailed how rare Ball’s circumstance really is and how challenging it’s been for him to make his return back to the court.

The Bulls still value Ball as a player in their organization as he gave them a strong 35 games in the 2021-22 campaign. If he does get a third surgery, hopefully he can make a return at some point next season fully healthy.

