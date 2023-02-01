Chicago’s Latest Lonzo Ball Injury Update Is Not The News That Fans Or Himself Wanted To Hear

It’s been a tough 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls at 23-27 which is eleventh in the Eastern Conference. Inconsistent wins and some rumblings between players and the front office have been rumored earlier this season. The worst news coming out of the Bulls season so far is Lonzo Balls injury update. He has yet to play a game this season and it’s still very much up in the air as to whether he’ll be able to suit up or not for Chicago.

After signing a four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls in the summer of 2021, Lonzo Ball has played in 35 games for Chicago. All 35 games were played last season and his health going forward may be in jeopardy. He still has potential to grow as a player at 25, but staying healthy may be his biggest hurdle he has to face.

Bulls get troubling injury update regarding Lonzo Ball

During the previous offseason, Chicago announced that Ball had suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his left knee. The initial diagnosis said it would be six-to-eight weeks for him to return and it’s taken much longer than they expected. His healthiest season as a player was the 2019-20 season right before he was traded to the Bulls.

Ball was still with the Pelicans and played in 63 games that season. Chicago beat reporter Joe Cowley had this update on what the Bulls have said about his injury.

“The Chicago Bulls don’t know why Lonzo Ball is still feeling pain in his knee. The medical staff doesn’t know why there is still pain. Lonzo and his camp also don’t know why.” – Joe Cowley

He also reported that Ball has gone to six different doctors to get their medical expertise on the situation. It’s more than likely that the Bulls will keep Ball out the rest of the season and hope that with an extended period of rest that he’ll be ready to go for the start of 2023-24. This not what you want to see a young player like Ball deal with as he still has a number of years left in the league if he can find a way to stay healthy.