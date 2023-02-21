Home » news » Chicago Bulls Say They Are Shutting Lonzo Ball Down For The Remainder Of The Season

Chicago Bulls Say They Are Shutting Lonzo Ball Down For The Remainder Of The Season

In two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Lonzo Ball has played a total of 35 games. He’s had multiple surgeries to try and repair his knee, but doctors do not understand why he’s still experiencing pain. You can’t help but feel bad for him as he’s been reported to have seen at least six different doctors to try and understand what’s keeping him off the court. With a lot of unknown still at play, the Chicago Bulls announced they are shutting down Ball for the remainder of the season. 

Ball signed a four-year, $85 million deal with with the Bulls, but injuries have held him back from showing his true potential. Getting shut down for the remainder of this season means that Ball will not have played a single this year and last appeared in a game on 1/14/22.

His future in the NBA is in question if the knee injuries do not go away and that’s not how anyone wants to see his career end. The Bulls have developed a game-plan without him this season and Illinois Sports Betting sites have them at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Lonzo Ball being shut down by Chicago for the rest of the season

In 35 games played for the Bulls in the 2021-22 season he averaged (13.0) points, (5.4) rebounds, (5.1) assists, and (1.8) steals per game. He was also shooting a career-high three-point percentage (.423) for last year as well. Sadly the knee injuries left him off the court for a large portion of last season and now the entire 2022-23 season.

Ball had two surgeries on his knee within the 2022 calendar year, but none were able to fix his ongoing knee issue. Reports say that “he continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities”.

The Bulls also released a statement saying that the focus is for Ball to try and find a resolution for his knee issue. They hope he’ll be available for the start of the 2023-24 season.

