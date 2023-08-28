Growing up, most NBA players have dreamed of being where they are at. Countless hours of practice and hard work led them to play on the world’s biggest stage. For Lonzo Ball, the ability to do what he loves has been taken from him. A serious knee injury has permanently delayed the 25-year-old’s career. Ball is taking it day by day on the road to getting back to 100 percent. Despite the obstacles ahead, Ball is confident he will “play again” in the NBA.

The last time Lonzo Ball played in a game was on January 14, 2022. Sadly, Ball has had three surgeries on his left knee and they’ve continually delayed his return. In March of 2023, he underwent a cartilage transplant in his left knee. His knee injury is so serious that doctors have already ruled him out for the 2023-24 season.

There’s still a long journey for Ball to get back on the court, but he’s determined to make it happen. He’s had plenty of haters online that are saying his career is over. The former second-overall pick tries not to listen to what people have to say and is doing whatever he can to grace the NBA hardwood once again.

Lonzo Ball says he's going to play basketball again in the future

Lonzo Ball recently admitted that ‘Life is not easy, but he’s not letting that get in the way of his ultimate goal

In August of 2021, the Chicago Bulls signed Lonzo Ball to a four-year, $80 million in part of a sign-and-trade with New Orleans. Since he became of member of the Bulls, Ball only played in 35 career games. His injury luck has been so bad that Chicago had to apply for the Disabled Player Exception on July 2.

The Bulls were granted a $10.2 million player exception for the season-ending injury of Lonzo Ball. He’s seen countless doctors to try and help fix his knee. Ball is hoping that the surgery he got in March will be his last one. Moving forward, he said his team has a plan and that they will be doing everything they can to help.

Ball has played five seasons in the NBA after being the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played two seasons for the Lakers, two for the Pelicans, and then 35 games in one year with Chicago. The 25-year-old has well over a year to rehab and is preparing to possibly make his return in 2024-25. He’s confident that he will play in the NBA again.