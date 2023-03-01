Lakers’ Anthony Davis (right foot) ruled out against Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s road game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be the center’s 25th game missed this season.

Other players listed include LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain). James could miss an extended period of time due to his foot injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers have 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Phoenix Suns.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is listed out tonight vs. Thunder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2023

Through 38 appearances this season, Davis is averaging 25.8 points, a career-high 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 56.1% from the floor.

Although he’s among the best players when healthy, the eight-time All-Star has dealt with critical ankle, groin, knee, shoulder, and foot injuries over the last couple of seasons. Is he dead weight for the Lakers? Some fans are now coming to grips with that reality.

On Dec. 4, in Los Angeles’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, the center recorded a season-high 55 points, along with 17 boards in 38 minutes of action. He finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers. However, Davis has struggled to remain on the court.

Lakers center Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction) ruled out against Thunder for Wednesday night’s matchup

As for Oklahoma City’s injury report, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is questionable. Aleksej Pokusevski (left leg) remains out indefinitely, whereas Chet Holmgren (right foot) also remains out for the season.

Moreover, the Lakers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Tuesday night’s 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies eliminated their three-game win streak. Nonetheless, Los Angeles is 8-4 in its past 12 matchups versus OKC. But the Lakers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven meetings against the Thunder as well.

Shaq had some thoughts on Anthony Davis 😮 pic.twitter.com/8KIvwMzyBG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2023

While OKC is 4-6 in its past 10 contests and is now on a four-game skid, the team has an edge tonight. L.A. is without both Davis and James. Though, that fact alone might not intrigue bettors. The Thunder are 1-4 in their last five matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 58.8% chance of defeating Los Angeles at home. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4.5-point road underdogs. Since L.A. is still fighting for a playoff spot, the team could have used Davis tonight.

NBA Betting Content You May Like