Lakers coach Darvin Ham expects star Anthony Davis to be available to play in Game 6 vs. Warriors

If the Lakers win Game 6 against the Warriors this Friday night, they will return to the Western Conference’s Finals once again. However, as Golden State won their last clash, the team from Los Angeles must avoid letting their rivals spark a comeback as they lead the series 3-2.

For this to happen, it is crucial that Anthony Davis, who suffered a small head injury last time out, will be fully recovered for tonight’s clash. According to his coach Darvin Ham, he expects his player to return to court as he’s “not showing any signs of anything.”

“We checked in with him, and he’s feeling great,” the trainer said. “Our medical staff gave us a great update. He’s not in the (concussion) protocol.”

Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 barring a setback

This means that the All-Star athlete will be listed as probable for Game 6 in the Crypto.com Arena.

“It’s huge,” Ham assured. “He’s the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball, and for us just in general, our success rate. So that was great, great news.”

The Lakers big man recieved an inadvertent shot to the head from Warriors’ Kevon Looney late in Game 5, as the Bay Area squad earned a 121-106 triumph in San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Davis grabbed his head in pain on the bench before being escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair. Apparently, the Lakers center felt dizzy after the collision, as he battled with Looney for position in the paint during a driving layup by his teammate D’Angelo Russell.

The press announced that even though he required a wheelchair at the moment, he eventually walked out of Chase Center on his own. Then coach Ham confirmed that his team’s medical staff excecuted the correct evaluation on Davis to avoid any potential head injury.

“We follow protocol, not just with AD, but with any of our players, any of our employees,” Lakers coach said.

His teammates are also expecting him to be fully healed for tonight’s Game 6

The Los Angeles team lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, but have no room for complacency, as Golden State is one of the most experienced franchises in the league and will not surrender until the final buzzer.

Last time out Davis ended the game with seven minutes to the clock, and posted a stat line of 23 points (on 10-for-18 shooting), 9 rebounds and 3 assists, but no blocks to his name.

After the contest, teammate Austin Reaves guaranteed that the purple and gold would be ready for action with or without their star center.

“Obviously, AD is huge to what we do. I believe he’ll play, but if that’s not the case, we’re still a group of NBA basketball players that have played games without him this year,” Reaves said. “You never want to play a big game without a guy like that. But that’s the nature of the game.”

As for the Warriors camp, Stephen Curry said that they are preparing for the game fully expecting to see Davis on court this Friday.

“I have no idea what happened to him or what his situation is,” Curry said, “but I would say yeah.”