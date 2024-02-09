By the time the transfer market closed, it seemed the purple and gold organization were more concerned about honoring late legend Kobe Bryant with his new statue, than dealing with trades before the deadline. The Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manger Rob Pelinka explained the squad’s inactivity.

“You can’t buy a house that’s not for sale,” he said before the team’s 10-point loss against the Nuggets. “We spend a lot of time looking for ways to use assets to make our team better. But the right move wasn’t there.”

In other words, the Los Angeles club weren’t going to trade for just any player, and since the options they were looking for weren’t available, they preferred to keep the roster intact. However, speculation is always flying around the purple and gold camp, as Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was one of the biggest rumors.

“In terms of what was available at the trade deadline, we had one first-round draft pick,” the executive explained. “It was our only sort of hook to fish with. And this summer in June, we, at the time of the draft, we’ll have three first-round draft picks to look for deals, which I think will really unlock an access to potentially a greater or bigger swing.”

At this point, the Lakers roster only has only spot available, and they hope to fill it during the buyout market. “There’s a really good group of names available in the looming buyout market,” Pelinka assured. “Thankfully, under the new [collective bargaining agreement], we’re in a position where we can be buyout players. Some teams can’t sign buyout players at a certain level of spending. So we’re going to look for ways to upgrade our team there.”

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the purple and gold are considered to be the front-runners to sign guard Spencer Dinwiddie after he clears waivers. The player was traded from the Nets to Raptors before the deadline, but the Toronto organization isn’t planning on keeping him around.

“We tried everything we could, and again, the market is the market,” said the Los Angeles GM. “There was very, very few sellers. I don’t think today, on the deadline day, there were many marquee players moved. There were a lot of buyers, and as everyone knows, when the market has few sellers and tons of buyers, the prices are very, very aggressive. And sometimes no move is better than an unwise move.”

Pelinka revealed that he consulted the team’s decisions with LeBron James before the market closed

As it’s usual with superstars, Pelinka revealed that he talked to LeBron James before the trade deadline. Not only did both of them agree with the team’s market strategy, but the general manager shared that the 39-year-old said he would fulfill his responsibility of leading the squad no matter who was in the team.

However, after losing to Denver this Thursday, the all-time NBA scorer was asked if he believed the Lakers could contend for the title if the entire roster was healthy, but he wasn’t too sure about the answer. “I don’t know,” James said as Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are injured. “Haven’t gotten to that point. So it’s hard to say.”

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles roster, they missed D’Angelo Russell due to left knee soreness and Max Christie had to leave Thursday’s matchup after turning his ankle.

“I think first we just have to get healthy,” star Anthony Davis said when asked what the Lakers roster needed to make a run for the playoffs. “We lose Max, Vando, D-Lo, Gabe. So we have to get healthy.”