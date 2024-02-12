After being waived by the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will return home to California to wear the purple and gold jersey for the first time in his career. The team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka confirmed the news and explained why they decided to pursue the veteran guard.

Standing at six-foot-five, the ex-Brooklyn star appeared in 48 matches so far this season in New York, and posted averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 30.7 minutes.

“Spencer is returning to his roots and the city where his journey began,” first said the General Manager. “We welcome him back to his hometown of Los Angeles. We are thrilled for him to wear the iconic Lakers uniform in front of his family and friends.”

The Lakers surprised Spencer Dinwiddie’s son with a mini version of his dad’s jersey 🙌 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/JOIjUPzvDt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

The 30-year-old has already played in 514 contests during his nine campaigns in the NBA, representing franchises like the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and two stints with the Nets. Ever since the 2014 season, he owns career averages of 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.0 minutes.

“His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back-half of the season. Spencer adds a wealth of experience to our roster and brings proven success in the postseason. Welcome home, Spencer,” Pelinka expressed.

The athlete has also competed in the playoffs during 28 matches and has proved his might with averages of 14.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 28.3 minutes, while shooting 42.5% from the field, 40.6 percent from beyond the arc and 77.7 percent from the foul line.

The Lakers executive felt no need of making more roster moves before the trade deadline. “You can’t buy a house that’s not for sale,” he said before last week’s 10-point loss against the Nuggets. “We spend a lot of time looking for ways to use assets to make our team better. But the right move wasn’t there.”

The Lakers GM revealed why the Los Angeles club weren’t going to trade for just any player, and since the options they were looking for weren’t available, they preferred to keep the roster intact. However, speculation is always flying around the purple and gold camp, as Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was one of the biggest rumors.

“In terms of what was available at the trade deadline, we had one first-round draft pick,” the executive explained. “It was our only sort of hook to fish with. And this summer in June, we, at the time of the draft, we’ll have three first-round draft picks to look for deals, which I think will really unlock an access to potentially a greater or bigger swing.”

At this point, the Lakers roster only has only spot available, and they hope to fill it during the buyout market. “There’s a really good group of names available in the looming buyout market,” Pelinka assured. “Thankfully, under the new [collective bargaining agreement], we’re in a position where we can be buyout players. Some teams can’t sign buyout players at a certain level of spending. So we’re going to look for ways to upgrade our team there.”

As it’s usual with superstars, Pelinka revealed that he talked to LeBron James before the trade deadline. Not only did both of them agree with the team’s market strategy, but the general manager shared that the 39-year-old said he would fulfill his responsibility of leading the squad no matter who was in the team.