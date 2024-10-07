The moment we’ve been speculating for years now, and then spent the past months since June’s NBA Draft waiting for it, has finally arrived. It’s official, LeBron and Bronny James have become the first father and son duo in league history to ever play in the same game. Even though it was a friendly match, nothing like this had ever happened before.

Despite losing to Phoenix 118 to 114, the Lakers superstar revealed that this experience is nothing short of “surreal,” and that he will cherish it forever. “It’s definitely a moment that I’ll never forget,” the veteran said after the game, that happened to take place on his eldest’s 20th birthday.

While addressing it after the contest, LeBron couldn’t help but remember that 15 months ago Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. “Even with the situation last year, he came out of that and continue to work, continue to put himself in a position where he can even be drafted and it’s just work in progress,’’ he said. “Wants to continue to get, continue to learn and he’s doing it every single day. So it was great to see.”

Bronny and LeBron tonight pic.twitter.com/lOhRSqPdXz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 7, 2024

Something else that was impressive was how the all-time NBA scorer seemed to play effortlessly despite being 39-years of age. The power forward scored 19 points in total on 8-of-12 shooting, 5 rebounds and 4 assists after only 16 minutes of play.

“It’s pretty cool for both of us and especially for our family,’’ LeBron revealed post match. “It’s cool. You just think of (LeBron’s wife) Savannah watching home, the thoughts of your entire extended family.’’

The press asked him to step out of his athlete shoes for a moment, and express what this means to him as a father. James inevitably reminisced on his own situation growing up fatherless in Akron, Ohio. “I mean, for a father…it means everything,’’ he assured.

“For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence from your son to be able to have moments with your son,” LeBron went on. “And then ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for.”

Bronny admitted after the game that he was more concerned about impressing his coach than anything else during his preseason debut

Even though he was achieving basketball history on his 20th birthday, Bronny later admitted that he was more focused on playing his best basketball than anything else. The NBA rookie assures that carving a role in JJ Redick’s team is his only priority, and defence is very important to the tactician.

“J.J. has really emphasized that defensive end and being a pest on defense, so that’s just what I’ve been trying to focus on when I’m stepping on the floor,’’ the young player explained once the contest came to an end.

The first-year coach, on the other hand, did express his gratitude to be able to take part in the incredible coincidence between father and son. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. …I think it speaks to LeBron’s, certainly longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in year 22 (in the NBA).

“It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point, and really just the fatherly care and love and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny, he’s such a great kid and he’s a pleasure to be around,” Redick shared with the press.