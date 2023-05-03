LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers are the first pair of teammates to each record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a single playoff game since blocks were first tracked in the 1973-74 season.

In the Lakers’ 117-112 second-round win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, James finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 9-of-24 (37.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line in 41 minutes of action.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the first teammates with 20-10-5 and 3 blocks in the same playoff game since blocks were first tracked in 1973-74 season. pic.twitter.com/LeUMzDybwo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2023

“We’ve been playing playoff basketball for about 2 1/2 months now just to punch our clock to be able to play right now in the postseason,” LeBron James said. “We were very resilient tonight. … We know how great they are on their home floor, so to withstand that, it’s another good step for our ballclub.”

James’ 23 points were his third fewest in 23 playoff games against the Warriors. His previous career low in a win was 27 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The Lakers led by one-point at halftime with a score of 65-64. Los Angeles went on to outscore Golden State 31-24 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis ended his Game 1 outing with 30 points, 23 boards, five assists, and four blocks in 44 minutes played. Plus, the eight-time All-Star shot 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the field and drained all eight free throw attempts. The Lakers outscored Golden State 54-28 in the paint.

Through seven playoff games this postseason, LeBron James is averaging 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 37.5 minutes per game. The four-time MVP is also shooting 46.6% from the field and 68.6% at the foul line.

LeBron James led teams are 28-2 in series where they win Game 1. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KM1GXihI9E — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 3, 2023

As for Davis, the four-time All-NBA member is averaging 22.1 points, 15 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 4.3 blocks, and 37.5 minutes per game through seven outings this postseason. He’s shooting 50.4% from the floor and 86.5% at the free throw line as well.

Additionally, Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 27 points. However, Curry dropped to 15-8 against James in the playoffs. The Warriors entered Game 1 with a 13-0 all-time record when hitting at least 15 more 3s than their opponent. Golden State knocked down 21 3s on Tuesday to the Lakers’ six.

