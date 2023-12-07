LeBron James criticizes United States’ gun policy after UNLV shooting: ‘We are the only ones’

As four NBA teams are landing in Las Vegas to compete in the first-ever In-Season Tournament semifinals, it is impossible for these basketball athletes not to address the recent shooting at the UNLV campus. The city hosting the events are currently mourning the tragedy that resulted in three deaths and one more person in critical condition.

As the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are getting ready to compete in the new NBA Cup in the coming days, LeBron James spoke on the subject. According to the superstar, these mass shootings have become far too common in the United States, and he’s tried many times in the past to influence the country’s gun policy.

“My brother from back home texted me and told me to be safe out here because he heard about the shooting at UNLV,” shared the LA forward. “First of all, my condolences go to the families that lost loved ones. Families and friends. It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America.”

LeBron James calls for gun control after UNLV shooting

“I think it’s just a longer conversation but we are the only ones who keep dealing with the same story, the same conversation every single time it happens and it just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there has been no change is literally ridiculous,” he insisted.

For LeBron, the main problem is how easy it has become to own a gun in the United States. “It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives on campuses, on schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters. All types of stuff. It’s just ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and the fact that we haven’t changed anything, it’s actually been a lot easier to be able to own a firearm. It’s stupid,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first time he’s spoken about firearm violence, just as he did in 2022 when he shared his thoughts and prayers after the infamous school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!” he posted on X last year.

Las Vegas is convinced that their police force helped contain the situation before the murderer took more innocent lives

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police explained how his officers were able to stop the murderer before he caused more destruction.

“If it hadn’t been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken,” McMahill expressed, then adding that “armed confrontation of the suspect by law enforcement stopped the suspect’s further actions.”

In a statement, University President Keith. E. Whitfield described the shooting as “unfathomable.”

Back in 2016, James joined other NBA icons such as Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony to talk about violence against black men. The basketball stars took the ESPY’s stage and voiced their opinions. “We all feel helpless and frustrated by the violence,” LeBron said 7 years ago.