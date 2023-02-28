After a 27-point comeback on Sunday vs the Mavericks, the LA Lakers improved to 29-32 this season. They are on a small three-game win streak and sit at 12th in the Western Conference; only two games out from seventh. However, the Lakers got some bad news yesterday that might make or break their season. Superstar LeBron James went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s game vs Dallas and reports say that the Lakers are fearful that James could miss several weeks.

Just a week ago LeBron James gave a quote that the Lakers final 23 regular season games are the most important of his career. He was able to finish out the game on Sunday, but he was walking with a serious limp after the game. The margin for error is slim for the Lakers as they only have 21 regular season games left.

LeBron has played in 77 percent of the Lakers games so far this season, but this foot injury may leave him out longer than they hoped. At 38, James needs to take care of his body as he doesn’t bounce back like he used to 10 years ago. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

LeBron James is feared to be out several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @wojespn. He is undergoing further testing and conversations to learn the full extent of the injury. More: https://t.co/kSahHyQxiE pic.twitter.com/EIb6atlscc — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2023

How many more regular season games will LeBron play in this year?

The four-time NBA champ is set to miss tonight’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies and those are the least of he Lakers’ worries. Their front-office was busy at the trade deadline and added other pieces who can hopefully do what they can to keep the teams playoff hopes alive.

James still has to undergo further testing to learn the full extent of the injury. He was walking with a very noticeable limp after Sunday’s game and LeBron was even caught during the game saying “I heard it pop” and that’s never a good sign. This was a non-contact injury.

LeBron limps out of AAC — with a 27-point comeback win. pic.twitter.com/7jbcN5JgUG — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 27, 2023

Head coach Darvin Ham insisted after the game that “he’s good” when referring to James, but that was before the news we got last night. This is the most important time of the season for the Lakers and they may be without LeBron for an extended period of time. The Lakers have also said that D’Angelo Russell (ankle) is doubtful tonight vs the Grizzlies.