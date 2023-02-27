As the regular season’s end is quickly approaching, the LA Lakers have little margin for error at this point. In a 4-1 record since the trade deadline they are 4-1 and have jumped from 13th to 11th in the West. They are now just two games out of seventh place and have 21 regular season games left. LeBron James has been battling nagging injuries all season long and he may have sustained a foot injury vs the Mavericks last night. It’s not what the team needs at this point in the season, but they’ll have to see how this plays out.

The Lakers completed a 27-point comeback vs the Mavericks last night with a 11-108 victory. One of the biggest headlines coming out of the game was LeBron James’ injury and the seriousness of it. At 38, James is still an integral part of the Lakers success and they can’t afford to lose him in these final 21 games.

He appeared to be walking with a noticeable limp after the game, but James is not built like the rest. There’s a reason he’s the league all-time leading scorer and has accomplished so much. His training and dedication to the game are unmatched and he wont let a foot injury leave him out.

LeBron James was walking with a noticeable limp after the Lakers’ comeback win in Dallas 😬 🎥: @townbrad | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/BSQ1yhKogB — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) February 27, 2023

Both the Lakers and LeBron hope that his foot injury is nothing serious

The team has already said that they will be “monitoring” his right foot over the next few days after sustaining the injury in the third quarter last night. James was lying on the ground in pain and the cameras caught him saying “I heard it pop” to his teammates.

Somehow he stayed in the game and helped the team secure their third win in a row. He finished the game with 26/8/3, but his new teammate Jarred Vanderbilt was a huge reason behind the 27-point comeback win. Vanderbilt had 15 points and 17 rebounds along with four steals.

100% FT UNDERRATED. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jDkKQGxS16 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2023

His effort on both ends of the floor elevated the Lakers last night and got heavy praise from his teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron. James has played in 47 of the Lakers 61 games this season and LeBron has been dealing with some nagging foot injuries all season.