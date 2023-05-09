LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers logged his 146th career playoff game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists — twice as many as Michael Jordan (73), in Monday night’s 104-101 second-round Game 4 win against the Golden State Warriors of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In the Lakers’ win, the four-time MVP finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one block in 43 minutes of action. James also shot 10-of-25 (40%) from the floor, drained two 3-pointers, and went 5-of-5 (100%) at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks still show the Boston Celtics as the odds-on favorite.

LeBron James recorded his 146th career 25-5-5 playoff game. That's now exactly twice as many as any other player in NBA playoff history. Michael Jordan is 2nd with 73 such games. pic.twitter.com/pv3dy9pJlG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2023

Warriors star Stephen Curry recorded his third career postseason triple-double. Lonnie Walker IV added 15 points and three boards. He shot 6-for-9 (66.7%) from the floor in the fourth quarter and scored all 15 points in the final frame as well. LeBron James owes this win to his fellow teammate.

“We don’t win this game tonight without Lonnie Walker, that’s for sure,” James said. “As hard as this game was, it’s going to be even harder. We understand that. We know that.”

Walker made two free throws with 15 seconds left, and the Lakers went on to outscore Golden State 27-17 in the fourth. The Warriors led by 12 at the end of the third period.

Lakers superstar LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most career 2-pointers made in NBA playoffs history

“I’m a scorer mentality first,” Walker said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself. I know what I’m capable of, and after a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time in the gym, the fruition finally came today.”

Additionally, LeBron James (2,364) passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most career 2-pointers made in NBA playoffs history. Abdul-Jabbar made 2,356 baskets on 4,418 attempts (53.3%). Meanwhile, James made 2,364 2-pointers on 4,334 attempts (54.5%).

King Inside the Arc 👑 LeBron James passes Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most two-pointers made in playoffs history. pic.twitter.com/Y8uXbehboY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 9, 2023

Curry secured the 13th triple-double of his career early in the fourth quarter. However, the nine-time All-Star missed nine of 10 3-point attempts through three quarters. The Golden State guard went 3 for 14 beyond the arc.

For Game 5 on Wednesday night, sportsbooks show the Lakers as 6.5-point underdogs at Chase Center. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 50.1% chance of improving their series deficit to 3-2. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay healthy for the remainder of the series, L.A. could advance to the Western Conference Finals.

