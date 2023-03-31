Moreover, anyone who has a Twitter account, an iOS device, and/or an Apple ID can sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service. It is not currently available on the web or Android devices. During the sign-up process, the user must agree to an automatic payment of $7.99 per month.
When users click on the check mark, the old message read “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designed category.” The message was then changed to “Legacy Verified. Could be notable but could also be bogus.” Now, it reads “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”
We are changing the text to say “Legacy Verified. Could be notable, but could also be bogus.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022
LeBron James, 38, has 52.8 million followers on Twitter and 186 following. Through 49 appearances and 48 starts this season, the Lakers forward is averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 35.8 minutes per game. The 20-year veteran is also shooting 50.2% from the field and 30.6% outside the arc.
In the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 16, the four-time NBA champ scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with notching eight boards and nine assists, LeBron James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.