LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is about to lose the blue verification check mark for his Twitter account after refusing to pay the $7.99 monthly fee. On Thursday, the 19-time All-Star tweeted: “Welp guess my blue [check mark] will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5.”

In October 2022, Elon Musk bought the social media giant for $44 billion. In the following month, Twitter announced its new Twitter Blue subscription service. Anyone with a verified account — or wants one in the future for that matter — will have to pay the monthly fee.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

LeBron James first joined Twitter in March 2009. The flagship verification feature was first launched the same year and has been free for everyone until now. Musk’s goal is to reduce spam posts, impersonations, and business scams across the site. But this is still a work in progress.

Last year, users created fake, verified Twitter Blue accounts to impersonate James, MLB pitcher Aroldis Chapman, and NHL center Connor McDavid. All three accounts were later suspended. So, it sure seems like the social media site is attempting to fix something that’s broken, and in the process, is actually making it worse.

