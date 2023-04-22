LiAngelo Ball expecting first child with girlfriend Nikki Mudarris

Former Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball, 24, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Nikki Mudarris, 32, of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” The 6-foot-5 guard announced the news to his millions of Instagram followers Friday afternoon.

“BIG thank you to @people for giving us this platform to share this wonderful news with the world. My partner and I are excited for this next chapter of our journey as soon to be parents!!” Ball posted.

Mudarris left a message under Ball’s Instagram post. “I wouldn’t want to bring our Angel to this world with anybody else. I love you,” wrote the reality television star.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, Lamelo’s older brother, already has a baby. Therefore, this means LaVar Ball, LiAngelo’s father, is once again a grandpa. Zo and Hornets star LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo’s younger brother, are now uncles.

“We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” the couple told People.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together,” they added. “It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together.”

LiAngelo Ball went undrafted in 2018. Moreover, the guard signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons in late 2020, but he was waived prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

“When I told my mom and pops, they were shocked a little bit, but I think more so excited than anything,” Ball mentioned. “My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers, they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed.”

Mudarris broke the news of her private relationship with Ball last September. Based on a series of Instagram posts, the guard first began dating his girlfriend over the summertime. Mudarris, a USC alumnus, didn’t drop any names at the time, but she did post a picture of Ball preparing for a practice.

“I’m very private with my love life, but I’m open with my relationship cus my man don’t want yall so girls please do not even try and embarrass yourself. It ain’t gonna happen. That’s me,” Nikki Mudarris wrote in an Instagram story. Rumor has it, Ball plans to propose to his girlfriend in the coming months.

In the 2021 NBA G League Draft, Ball was selected 14th overall by the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate. The California native then signed a contract with the Hornets last September. However, the guard was waived a month later.

In 28 appearances with Greensboro in the 2021-22 season, Ball averaged 4.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 13.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.7% beyond the arc. This past regular season, the guard logged 2.3 points, 1.0 rebound, and 11.7 minutes per contest in three games off the bench.

