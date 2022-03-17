Magic vs Pistons Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Amway Center as Detroit will be coming in at 18-51 and the Magic will be coming in at 18-52. Neither team has been able to get anything going as of late as Detroit’s going to be coming in losing their last four games and the Magic will be coming in losing their last two. This is going to be the only NBA game on Thursday.

Magic vs Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Magic(18-52), Pistons(18-51)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Amway Center

🎲 Odds: Magic(-2.5), Pistons(+2.5)

Magic vs Pistons Odds

These are the two worst teams in the NBA in terms of records, which is going to lead to this being an interesting game to predict considering we never know what type of play either team is going to produce on a nightly basis.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Magic vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Thursday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Pistons Injuries

Jerami Grant out

Rodney McGruder questionable

Frank Jackson out

Hamidou Diallo out

Cade Cunningham questionable

Chris Smith out

Magic Injuries

Chuma Okeke questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. questionable

Jalen Suggs out

Bol Bol out

Jonathan Isaac out

Magic vs Pistons Preview

Detroit will travel to Orlando on Thursday for a battle versus the Magic. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Magic vs Pistons preview below.

Pistons Trying To Win Short-Handed

The Detroit Pistons haven’t been able to find much success this season as their 18-51 record clearly shows that. They’re going to be coming into this one losing four games in a row including their most recent one where they were unable to beat the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Detroit lost that game 105-98, as Jerami Grant led the way in the loss with 22 points.

On the season, Detroit has the 29th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 24th rated defensive rating.

Magic Looking To Win Against The Other Worst Team In East

The Orlando Magic are hoping that they can end their two-game losing streak and beat this below-average Detroit Pistons team. They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday where they gave up 150 points. Giving up 150 points in any game is inexcusable, as they allowed Kyrie Irving to score 60 points all by himself in this one.

On the season, Orlando has the 27th rated net rating, the 29th ranked offensive rating, and the 17th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Pistons

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Magic Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

33-37-1 ATS this season.

Pistons Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

36-31-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Magic vs Pistons

For this game, I like the Orlando Magic to cover the 2.5 point spread. Considering that Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant might not be playing in this one, I think we have to give the edge to Orlando.

Orlando has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but so have the Piston. If they don’t have either Grant or Cunningham out there on the court, I can’t see any way that this team is going to find a way to win this one.

Get free NBA bets for the Magic vs Pistons game at BetOnline below.