Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61

Stan Van Gundys wife, Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
USA Today Network

Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, of 25 years has died suddenly at the age of 61. She passed away last Wednesday, Aug. 16, and her death was kept private by the family until this week. The cause of death is unknown. “Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism,” her obituary said.

“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.” Moreover, Abbott was buried at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel Cemetary in Sanford, Florida. She leaves behind her husband, Stan, and four children, Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly.

 

She is also survived by her mother, Jane Dennan (James), her father, Ernest Abbott (Kate), her brothers, Kevin (Debe) and Keith (Abigail) Abbott and Kristopher (Roseanne) Dennan, and her two sisters Elizabeth (Burton) McKenzie and Catherine (Michael-Ryan) McCarty, along with 13 nieces and nephews.

“I lost my big sister Kimberly Abbott Van Gundy on Wednesday,” Kimberly’s sister, Catherine, said in a statement last week. “She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim.”

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61 last week

Abbott lived her early years in South Londonderry and Springfield, Vermont. After graduating from Springfield High School, Kim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts at Castleton State College, where she later met Stan in 1984.

Furthermore, it was a year after Van Gundy became head basketball coach there. She went on to earn her Master of Education in Counseling at Fordham University. The couple got married on May 28, 1988.

May Kimberly, his wife of 25 years, rest in peace.

Stan Van Gundy is an NBA color commentator for TNT and was previously the head coach of the Miami Heat (2003-05), Orlando Magic (2007-12), Detroit Pistons (2014-18), and New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21 season). The California native served as an NBA All-Star Game head coach in 2005 and 2010.

Van Gundy turns 64 on Saturday. Additionally, he is the older brother of former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who was fired by ESPN in a round of cost-cutting layoffs in June 2023.

