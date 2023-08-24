Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, of 25 years has died suddenly at the age of 61. She passed away last Wednesday, Aug. 16, and her death was kept private by the family until this week. The cause of death is unknown. “Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism,” her obituary said.

“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.” Moreover, Abbott was buried at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel Cemetary in Sanford, Florida. She leaves behind her husband, Stan, and four children, Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly.

Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kim has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 61. Prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4PS55TuvxK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2023