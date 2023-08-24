Main Page
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy, of 25 years has died suddenly at the age of 61. She passed away last Wednesday, Aug. 16, and her death was kept private by the family until this week. The cause of death is unknown. “Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism,” her obituary said.
“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.” Moreover, Abbott was buried at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel Cemetary in Sanford, Florida. She leaves behind her husband, Stan, and four children, Shannon, Michael, Alison, and Kelly.
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kim has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 61.
Prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4PS55TuvxK
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2023
- Ex-NBA champion Eddy Curry appeared at Bulls Fest and recalls days he was ‘young and so dumb’
- Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
- NBA insider explains why Sixers star Joel Embiid leans more towards ‘personal than team goals’
- 76ers center Montrezl Harrell undergoes right knee surgery, remains out indefinitely
- Pelicans promise to give fans $1 million in prizes if they conquer the In-Season Tournament
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Former Wizards star John Wall donates new basketball court at Roberts Park Community Center
-
Main Page 1 week ago
76ers’ James Harden made it clear that his relationship with Daryl Morey is ruined after his recent comments
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Warriors sign 7-foot center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract
-
Main Page 3 days ago
ESPN anchor Sage Steele leaves network after settling COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit