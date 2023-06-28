This offseason is an important one for the Miami Heat. They’ve fallen short in the NBA Finals in two of the last four seasons. Pat Riley knows that changes need to be made to the roster. Max Strus is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and his time in Miami could be over. He’s been linked to three teams in the Eastern Conference.

Reports around the league say that Miami is still waiting to see what Portland PG Damian Lillard does this offseason. The 32-year-old could request a trade from the Trail Blazers and the Heat would have to act quickly. That would not bode well for Stru’s future with the Heat.

The Heat have more interest in signing Gabe Vincent this offseason regardless of what happens with Lillard. Strus’ chance of being re-signed is not very high.

A lot of teams are showing interest in Max Strus, per Zach Lowe “The amount of Max Strus buzz right now is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/DQFgq2G7mn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2023

In 80 games played with 33 starts last season, Max Strus averaged (11.5) points per game on (.350) percent shooting from deep. He was a big part of their 2023 postseason run, but his offensive efficiency was not there. Strus shot just (.319) percent from deep in 23 postseason games.

Miami would certainly love to have Strus back, but only at the right price. The Heat only had to pay him $3.4 million over the last two seasons, a team-friendly contract. With his solid play this season, teams around the league might be willing to pay more than the Heat are offering. They are fine with being outbid for Strus.

During an eight-game stretch this postseason, Strus averaged (14.5) points per game. He shot (.477) from beyond the arc in that stretch. Teams reported to have interest in signing Strus are the Pacers, Pistons, and Magic. All three teams are looking to make themselves contenders in the East. Max Strus could be a piece that one of those three teams needs to reach a new level.