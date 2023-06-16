Home » news » Miamis Max Strus Is A Player That The Orlando Magic Will Keep Their Eye On This Summer With His Impending Free Agency

Main Page

Miami’s Max Strus is a player that the Orlando Magic will keep their eye on this summer with his impending free agency

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 44 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Max Strus pic

The Miami Heat fell short in their goal to stun the NBA and win the Finals this season. Denver was just too much for them to handle and Miami needs to regroup this offseason and make some changes. One playoff starter who will be an impending free agent this summer is SG, Max Strus. He admitted that free agency is new to him and he’s not sure what will happen next. The Orlando Magic are a team that will keep their eye on Strus this offseason. 

This postseason, Strus had his ups and downs for the Miami Heat. He was excellent in their second-round series and part of the ECF vs the Celtics. In the NBA Finals, the stage may have been too bright for the former undrafted player out of Illinois.

At 27, this is a chance for Strus to get a massive payday that he certainly deserves. He played in 80 of Miami’s 82 regular season games and made 33 starts.

Max Strus is a name to watch for the Orlando Magic this offseason

When speaking with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Strus was very open about his offseason plans. He emphasized how grateful he is to have played for an organization like the Miami Heat. Strus told Winderman that Miami is always going to have a special place in his heart.

However, Strus did mention that money can be “life-changing”. In four seasons in the NBA, Strus has earned just south of $4 million. He made $1.8 million last season with the Heat and he’s worth more than that after this season. Being financially stable is a factor that will weigh heavily on where he signs for next season.

This past season, Strus averaged (11.5) points per game on (.350) percent shooting from deep. He just finished his third season with the Heat and it very well could have been his last. The 27-year-old is looking for a payday this summer and he’s going to follow the money. That could keep him in Sunshine State, but playing for the Orlando Magic.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now