The Miami Heat fell short in their goal to stun the NBA and win the Finals this season. Denver was just too much for them to handle and Miami needs to regroup this offseason and make some changes. One playoff starter who will be an impending free agent this summer is SG, Max Strus. He admitted that free agency is new to him and he’s not sure what will happen next. The Orlando Magic are a team that will keep their eye on Strus this offseason.

This postseason, Strus had his ups and downs for the Miami Heat. He was excellent in their second-round series and part of the ECF vs the Celtics. In the NBA Finals, the stage may have been too bright for the former undrafted player out of Illinois.

At 27, this is a chance for Strus to get a massive payday that he certainly deserves. He played in 80 of Miami’s 82 regular season games and made 33 starts.

Max Strus is a free agent to keep an eye on for the Orlando Magic, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/mbIoI83gIk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Max Strus is a name to watch for the Orlando Magic this offseason

When speaking with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Strus was very open about his offseason plans. He emphasized how grateful he is to have played for an organization like the Miami Heat. Strus told Winderman that Miami is always going to have a special place in his heart.

However, Strus did mention that money can be “life-changing”. In four seasons in the NBA, Strus has earned just south of $4 million. He made $1.8 million last season with the Heat and he’s worth more than that after this season. Being financially stable is a factor that will weigh heavily on where he signs for next season.

This past season, Strus averaged (11.5) points per game on (.350) percent shooting from deep. He just finished his third season with the Heat and it very well could have been his last. The 27-year-old is looking for a payday this summer and he’s going to follow the money. That could keep him in Sunshine State, but playing for the Orlando Magic.