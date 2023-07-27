Osceola Magic trade guard Zavier Simpson to Motor City Cruise

The Osceola Magic of the NBA G League have agreed to trade guard Zavier Simpson to the Motor City Cruise — the Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate — for Reggie Perry, Devontae Cacok, and a second-round pick, according to TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes.

On Wednesday, the Pistons signed Simpson to a one-year deal, according to his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management. The deal is reportedly an Exhibit 10 contract. Simpson, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Michigan.

Despite inking contracts with Science City Jena of the German ProA and the Los Angeles Lakers that year, the 6-foot guard did not appear in a single game in either league with either team.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons hold 28th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic.

G-League News: Osceola Magic agreed to trade Zavier Simpson to Motor City Cruise for Reggie Perry, Devontae Cacok and a second-round pick, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 27, 2023



In February 2021, Zavier Simpson signed a contract with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. In 15 games with the Blue, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 28.5 minutes per game.

Additionally, the former Wolverine then inked a 10-day contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in April 2022. The Ohio native averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 block, and 43.5 minutes per game in four NBA appearances.

In OKC’s 138-88 pulverizing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Apr. 10, 2022, the guard recorded career highs of 17 points and nine boards in 46 minutes as a starter. Simpson finished 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

Moreover, the guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando Magic last September. However, Orlando waived Simpson a month later ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Michigan product went on to play for Lakeland Magic, now known as Osceola Magic, in the 2022-23 season. Simpson averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 33.8 minutes per game in 32 starts while shooting career bests of 52.4% from the field and 47.4% beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season.

Zavier Simpson’s deal with the Pistons is an Exhibit 10 deal, per sources. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 27, 2023



In the G League this past regular season, Simpson finished fifth in minutes played (1,081) with Lakeland, second in assists (287), sixth in steals (55), ninth in field goals (128), 50th in 3-pointers (41), and 44th in defensive rebounds (98).

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, the guard averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 11.9 minutes per game with the Pistons in four appearances while shooting 50% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range.

