Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is hoping to receive a contract extension this offseason. However, an extension is something the University of Arizona product is trying to ignore. “Honestly, I haven’t really put too much thought into it,” Green told ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.

“I’ve really just focused on this [2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup]. Whatever happens kind of happens. Obviously, it’s a cool feeling to be in that situation but, at the same time, I put so much work to be able to be in this position now, that you wanna continue to work.”

“I hope it happens. I want to be in Dallas. And I love Dallas,” Green added. “I love the fanbase, love the guys. To think I could be in Dallas long-term would be amazing.”

Green is currently eligible for a rookie scale extension. If no extension is reached, Dallas can make Green a restricted free agent next summer. His $4,765,339 club option for 2023-24 was exercised in October 2022.

Josh Green hopes to sign contract extension with Dallas Mavericks, current deal ends after 2023-24 season

Of course, Green’s current deal also carries a $6,762,016 qualifying option in 2024. This is part of the four-year, $13.64 million contract he signed with the Mavericks in November 2020.

Green, 22, was selected 18th overall by Dallas in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard made five starts in 39 appearances with the Mavericks during his rookie 2020-21 season.

He averaged 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 11.4 minutes per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor, 16% beyond the arc, and 56.5% at the foul line. In the 2021-22 season, Green made three starts in 67 games played.

The native of Sydney, Australia, averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 boards, 1.2 assists, and 15.5 minutes per game in his sophomore NBA season. Plus, the guard shot 50.8% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range, and 68.9% at the line.

Last season, Green made 21 starts in 60 appearances with the Mavericks. He averaged career highs of 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.7 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 53.7% from the floor, 40.2% from downtown, and 72.3% at the line.

In Dallas’ 124-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 6, the guard recorded a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes as a starter.

