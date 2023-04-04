Mavericks plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving in offseason

The Dallas Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-rounder, and a 2029 second-rounder to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving. According to sources, the Mavs are interested in re-signing the eight-time All-Star this offseason.

Dallas is 9-16 since trading for Irving. Since the trade, nothing has gone right for the team. The Mavs are now 37-42 and rank 11th in the Western Conference standings. With only three games left of their regular season, Dallas should try to win out in order to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Mavericks have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. After trading for Irving in February, sportsbooks gave Dallas top-5 odds to win the title. So, things have changed for the worst.

“Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer.” “Despite the Dallas Mavericks' struggles since acquiring Kyrie Irving, the plan is still to re-sign the star guard, league sources told Bleacher Report.”#MFFL pic.twitter.com/9OgaO75bhw — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) April 3, 2023

“Kyrie Irving is eligible for an extension, but he will instead allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer, sources said,” reported Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“Going into the offseason, the Mavericks intend to surround Luka Doncic and — optimistically — Irving with versatile wing defenders and rim protectors to improve a defense that has been subpar.”

Mavericks plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving during the offseason, the three-time All-NBA member will explore options

Kyrie Irving exercised his $38,917,057 player option for this season last year. It’s part of the four-year, $136.49 million contract he signed with the Nets during the 2019 offseason. Dallas could offer the 12-year veteran a two-year, $87 million extension. However, this amount is below his market value. For him to re-sign, he’ll want a larger deal.

Through 59 starts this season, the guard is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.4% outside the arc. With the Mavericks, Irving is shooting 51% from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range.

Shams: “The Mavericks… I'm told the organization is seriously considering the possibly of shutting down [Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving]. They have a top-10 protected pick. So being out of the play-in race — it behooves them not to try, to keep their pick”

pic.twitter.com/fetXXtZCAs — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 3, 2023

Moreover, the Mavericks trail the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by half a game in the West. Of course, OKC owns the tiebreaker. Nos. 7 through 10 in the standings of both conferences will compete in the play-in tournament for a chance to make the playoffs.

Additionally, the Mavericks are 1-7 in their last eight games. Dallas went 29-26 this season prior to trading for Irving. While the team was anything but special throughout November and December, at least the Mavs stayed above .500 with Doncic, Dinwiddie, and Finney-Smith. Was it a solid trade? Mavs fans are on the fence right now.

NBA Betting Content You May Like