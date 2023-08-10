Mavericks sign forward Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks are signing former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year contract, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 26, declined his $3.3 million player option with Chicago for the 2023-24 season in June.

This is part of the two-year, $6.56 million contract he signed with the club last July. The UNLV product was expected to re-sign with the Bulls this offseason. In April, he told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago his plan to exercise his 2023-24 option.

Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023



“Like I told Coach [Billy Donovan] and everybody else, I’m locked in for two years,” he said. “I didn’t sign for two years for no reason. So, I’m here for two years. … I just love being with these guys.

“I know my role isn’t always what I want it to be. I’ve been through a few injuries that might’ve set me back a little bit. I feel like a healthy DJ for all 82 is very special. But I feel like I’ve played well when given minutes.”

Dallas Mavericks sign former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year contract; Jones declined his $3.3 million player option with Chicago for the 2023-24 season

In 64 games off the bench with the Bulls in the 2022-23 season, Derrick Jones Jr. averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 14 minutes per game. The Pennsylvania native also shot 50% from the floor and 33.8% outside the arc. In Chicago’s 144-115 victory over the Mavericks on Dec. 10, 2022, the forward scored a season-high 16 points.

Furthermore, Jones was rumored to return to the Miami Heat on a veteran minimum deal. The 6-foot-5 wing played with Miami for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. He made 38 starts in 133 appearances with the Heat. However, his new home is now Dallas.

While with Chicago in the 2021-22 season, the forward worked through a couple of injuries. In a 138-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 12, 2022, Jones suffered a right knee injury.

The Dallas Mavericks now have 15 players on guaranteed salaries. A one-year minimum salary would leave them $2.1 million below the tax. They’ll probably want to keep this proximity to the tax throughout the season in case Kyrie Irving earns his $2 million in incentives. https://t.co/RdManJH53Q — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) August 9, 2023



It was revealed that he sustained a bone bruise and was ruled out 2-4 weeks. On Jan. 26, the Bulls announced that Jones had fractured his right index finger during a workout. He went on to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Dallas Mavericks now have 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. A one-year minimum salary leaves Dallas $2.1 million below the tax. Considering Kyrie Irving could earn his $2 million in incentives, the Mavericks will likely strive to stay within close range of the tax throughout the 2023-24 season.

Of course, the Mavs will be Jones’ fifth team in the last eight NBA seasons.

NBA Betting Content You May Like