Mavericks vs Nets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday at 7:30. This is going to be one of the more competitive games on Wednesday as both teams are coming in as two of the best in the NBA. Brooklyn has started to play better with Kevin Duran out on the court, and the Mavericks have had one of the best defenses in the NBA all season long. Dallas will be coming in with the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-26 record. Brooklyn on the other hand is still in that number eight seed, as they are 35-33.

Mavericks vs Nets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

📊 Record: Mavericks(46-26), Nets(35-33)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Barclays Center

🎲 Odds: Nets(-1.5), Mavericks(+1.5)

Mavericks vs Nets Odds

This is going to be one of the harder games to bet on during Wednesday’s NBA slate. Brooklyn has one of the best offenses in the NBA when Kevin Durant is out on the court, while Dallas has had one of the better defenses in the NBA all season long.

Mavericks vs Nets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Theo Pinson out

Marquese Chriss out

Reggie Bullock out

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Nets Injuries

Cam Thomas questionable

Seth Curry questionable

LaMarcus Aldridge out

David Duke Jr. out

Ben Simmons out

Joe Harris out

Mavericks vs Nets Preview

Dallas will travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a battle versus the Nets.

Kevin Durant Is On A Mission

When Kevin Durant has been out there on the court for the Brooklyn Nets, they’re a completely different team. They’re going to be coming into this one winning four games in a row.

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers that this game has ever seen and he showcased that on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets were able to take down the New York Knicks. In that game, Durant finished with an astonishing 53 points.

On the season, Brooklyn has the 17th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 22nd rated defensive rating.

Mavericks Elite Defense Has To Show Up

The reason why the Dallas Mavericks have been able to find so much success under new head coach Jason Kidd this season is that they play high-level defense. If Dallas is going to want to take down the Brooklyn Nets, they’re going to have to do the same thing that they have been doing all season long and continue defending at a high level.

Getting stops on Kevin Durant is never an easy task, but the Mavericks have a few different defensive schemes that they should be able to throw at him to at least make it tough on KD throughout this game.

Dallas is going to be coming in on a two-game win streak after they were able to take down a very good Boston Celtics team 95-92. Luka Doncic led the way with 26 points in the win.

NBA Betting Trends — Mavericks vs Nets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

23 games have gone OVER and 43 have gone UNDER this season.

39-28-1 ATS this season.

Nets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

26-40-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Nets

For this game, I actually like the Dallas Mavericks to win outright. Brooklyn has done a great job recently of sneaking wins out, but I think that trend stops on Wednesday.

The reason I say this is because Dallas is going to be coming in with the sixth rated defensive rating . Those metrics don’t even really show just how good this defense is, and outside of Kevin Durant, I don’t think that Brooklyn is going to be able to get much going on the offensive side of the ball.

