As the NBA’s most nail-biting event, the Draft Lottery, looms on the horizon, teams across the league are holding their breath. This Tuesday, May 16, representatives from the franchises with the worst records will gather, each hoping to secure the golden ticket: the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Topping the wish list for most is the towering 7-foot-5 center from France, Victor Wembanyama, who has gained quite the reputation in the hoops world and is widely expected to go first overall. So, we decided to have a little fun with it. We put three AI models, ChatGPT, Bard, and Tankathon, to the test, asking them to predict the lottery results.

It should be noted that the AI doesn’t actually know what will happen. It’s not psychic, it’s just a complex algorithm responding to prompts. However, it would be quite something if they could nail the results, so let’s see how they perform.

Before you dive headlong into the results, keep in mind some key dates for the NBA. The NBA Combine kicks off the fun, followed by the Draft Lottery and then the big show, the NBA Draft. So, buckle up, basketball fans. It’s going to be a wild ride. Read on to see what our digital diviners have to say about the fate of your favorite team.

NBA Draft Dates to Remember

🏀 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 16

🕣 Time: 8:30 pm

📺 TV: ESPN

🎲 Odds to win NBA Draft Lottery: DET +600 | HOU +600 | SA +600

🏀 NBA Combine

📅 Dates: May 15-May 18

📺 TV: NBA App/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

🏀 NBA Draft

📅 Date: Thursday, June 22

🕗 Time: 8 pm

📺 TV: ABC/ ESPN

ChatGPT’s NBA Draft Lottery 2023 Simulation

ChatGPT was told that percentages of each team’s picks looked like this:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 DET 14 13.4 12.7 12 47.9 HOU 14 13.4 12.7 12 27.8 20 SAS 14 13.4 12.7 12 14.8 26 7 CHA 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.8 2.2 POR 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 ORL 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.7 20.6 3.7 0.2 IND 6.8 7.1 7.5 7.9 19.7 35.6 13.8 1.4 >0.0 WAS 6.7 7 7.4 7.8 32.9 31.1 6.6 0.4 >0.0 UTA 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 50.7 25.9 3 0.1 >0.0 DAL 3 3.3 3.6 4 65.9 19 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 CHI 1.8 2 2.2 2.5 77.6 13.5 0.4 >0.0 OKC 1.7 1.9 2.1 2.4 85.2 6.7 0.1 TOR 1 1.1 1.2 1.4 92.9 2.3 NOP 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 97.6

With the percentages and parameters in place, ChatGPT went about randomizing the 2023 NBA Draft lottery order. Here is what it came up with:

Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

There is not much in the way of surprises happening with the first four picks according to ChatGPT. ChatGPT’s simulation went mostly by the book, with the Detroit Pistons, who had the highest chance of winning, taking the top spot. The big winners here are clearly the Pistons, who get the chance to draft the much-touted Victor Wembanyama.

The Charlotte Hornets also get a mini-win. They climb up from fourth to second in the ChatGPT 2023 NBA Lottery simulation. At that point in the draft, they will likely have their pick of Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Bard’s 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Predictions

Below is the result of Bard’s NBA Lottery predictions:

Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, didn’t provide many shocks. The top three in their NBA Draft lottery simulation were the three with best odds of obtaining the first overall pick. However, it was the Houston Rockets who came out on top according to Bard.

Tankathon’s 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Simulation

Below is the result of Tankathon’s NBA lottery simulation:

Washington Wizards San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Portland Trail Blazers Indiana Pacers Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

Tankathon provided the most shocking results with their NBA Draft lottery predictions. The Washington Wizards leaped from the eighth highest odds to the first pick. Talk about a Cinderella story! With just a 6.7% chance of taking the top pick, this would put the Wizards in prime position to land Wembanyama.

Orlando also defied odds, earning a top-four spot. They overcome a 37.4% chances of to land in the top-four, but will now be in position to land a top prospect. However, this simulation was not so positive for Detroit and Houston, who were notably absent from the top four, a big blow considering they had the worst records in the league.

All in all, these simulations serve up a tantalizing glimpse of what could be. And who knows? Maybe one of these AI models will prove itself the Nostradamus of the NBA. Be sure to tune in on May 16 to see how the real lottery shakes out!

