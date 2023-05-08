Main Page
When Is The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Time, & Format
The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is scheduled for May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will air live on ESPN. The lottery will take place during the NBA Conference Finals and will be held in Chicago, Illinois.
The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) are the top three teams. Each contender has a 14% probability to receive the No. 1 overall pick for the chance to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Schedule
- 📅 When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- 🏟 Where is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
- 🕛 What time is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: 8 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: ESPN
2023 NBA Draft Lottery Order and Odds
|
NBA Team
|
Record
|
Win%
|
Lottery Odds
|
Detroit Pistons
|
17-65
|
.207
|
14%
|
Houston Rockets
|
22-60
|
.268
|
14%
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
22-60
|.268
|
14%
|
Charlotte Hornets
|27-55
|.329
|
12.5%
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|33-49
|.402
|
10.5%
|
Orlando Magic
|34-48
|.415
|
9%
|
Indiana Pacers
|35-47
|.427
|
6.8%
|Washington Wizards
|35-47
|.427
|
6.7%
|
Utah Jazz
|37-45
|.451
|
4.5%
|
Dallas Mavericks
|38-44
|.463
|
3%
|
Chicago Bulls
|40-42
|.488
|1.8%
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|40-42
|.488
|
1.7%
|
Toronto Raptors
|41-41
|.500
|
1%
|New Orleans Pelicans
|
42-40
|
.512
|
0.5%
Furthermore, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. When Houston had the top pick in 2002, the Rockets picked Shanghai Sharks star Yao Ming. Of course, the Spurs have not received the top pick since 1997, when the team drafted Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.
Two other teams to analyze for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery are the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Dallas is slotted at No. 10. If the Mavs drop out of the top 10 after the lottery, they will send their pick to the New York Knicks. Likewise, New York is slotted at No. 11. Unless they move into the top four, the Knicks will send their pick to Orlando.
