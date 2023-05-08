Home » news » When Is The 2023 Nba Draft Lottery Date Time Format

When Is The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Time, & Format

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is scheduled for May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will air live on ESPN. The lottery will take place during the NBA Conference Finals and will be held in Chicago, Illinois.

The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) are the top three teams. Each contender has a 14% probability to receive the No. 1 overall pick for the chance to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Schedule

  • 📅 When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  •  🏟 Where is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
  • 🕛 What time is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: 8 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Order and Odds

NBA Team

Record

Win%

Lottery Odds

Detroit Pistons

17-65

.207

14%

Houston Rockets

22-60

.268

14%

San Antonio Spurs

22-60

 .268

14%

Charlotte Hornets

 27-55 .329

12.5%

Portland Trail Blazers

 33-49 .402

10.5%

Orlando Magic

 34-48 .415

9%

Indiana Pacers

 35-47 .427

6.8%
Washington Wizards 35-47 .427

6.7%

Utah Jazz

 37-45 .451

4.5%

Dallas Mavericks

 38-44 .463

3%

Chicago Bulls

 40-42 .488 1.8%

Oklahoma City Thunder

 40-42 .488

1.7%

Toronto Raptors

 41-41 .500

1%
New Orleans Pelicans

42-40

.512

0.5%

Furthermore, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. When Houston had the top pick in 2002, the Rockets picked Shanghai Sharks star Yao Ming. Of course, the Spurs have not received the top pick since 1997, when the team drafted Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.

Two other teams to analyze for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery are the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Dallas is slotted at No. 10. If the Mavs drop out of the top 10 after the lottery, they will send their pick to the New York Knicks. Likewise, New York is slotted at No. 11. Unless they move into the top four, the Knicks will send their pick to Orlando.

