When Is The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Time, & Format

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm is scheduled for May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This event will air live on ESPN. The lottery will take place during the NBA Conference Finals and will be held in Chicago, Illinois.

The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) are the top three teams. Each contender has a 14% probability to receive the No. 1 overall pick for the chance to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Schedule

📅 When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery : Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 🏟 Where is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 🕛 What time is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery : 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ESPN

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Order and Odds

NBA Team Record Win% Lottery Odds Detroit Pistons 17-65 .207 14% Houston Rockets 22-60 .268 14% San Antonio Spurs 22-60 .268 14% Charlotte Hornets 27-55 .329 12.5% Portland Trail Blazers 33-49 .402 10.5% Orlando Magic 34-48 .415 9% Indiana Pacers 35-47 .427 6.8% Washington Wizards 35-47 .427 6.7% Utah Jazz 37-45 .451 4.5% Dallas Mavericks 38-44 .463 3% Chicago Bulls 40-42 .488 1.8% Oklahoma City Thunder 40-42 .488 1.7% Toronto Raptors 41-41 .500 1% New Orleans Pelicans 42-40 .512 0.5%

Furthermore, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. When Houston had the top pick in 2002, the Rockets picked Shanghai Sharks star Yao Ming. Of course, the Spurs have not received the top pick since 1997, when the team drafted Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest.

Two other teams to analyze for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery are the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls. Dallas is slotted at No. 10. If the Mavs drop out of the top 10 after the lottery, they will send their pick to the New York Knicks. Likewise, New York is slotted at No. 11. Unless they move into the top four, the Knicks will send their pick to Orlando.

NBA Betting Content You May Like