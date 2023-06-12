Home » news » Nba Hall Of Famer Shaquille Oneal Slid Into The Dms Of The Infamous Home Depot Girl Causing A Stir On Social Media

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal slid into the DM’s of the infamous “Home Depot Girl”, causing a stir on social media

Updated 3 hours ago on • 2 min read
Recently, NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been making headlines for some off-the-court antics. The 51-year-old has been divorced for over a decade now. He’s rarely been seen with another woman since then. However, the Hall of Famer was spotted with a social media influencer recently. Someone 20 years younger than himself. That’s not all. He’s also been caught sliding into the DM’s of the infamous “Home Depot Girl”. 

Shaq was seen on a “date” with Brittany Rener, the baby mama of Charlotte’s PJ Washington. After O’Neal and Rener were seen together, Shaq made a public comment that it was “strictly platonic”. It was two friends getting a meal together and catching up.

His most recent antics have the NBA community in a stir once again. The infamous “Home Depot Girl” took a screenshot of her DM’s with Shaq and posted it on social media.

Was Shaquille O’Neal caught red-handed in the DM’s of the “Home Depot Girl”

For those unfamiliar, Ariana Josephine is the female that O’Neal slid into the DM’s of. She earned her fame by turning down opportunities to create content on OnlyFans. Josephine chose the opportunity to work at Home Depot instead and has seen positive feedback from it.

However, she’s also received a ton of criticism as well. Internet trolls and bullies have laughed at her for not taking advantage of her “looks” and cashing in. The hate got so big that it caught the attention of four-time champ, Shaquille O’Neal.

Josephine felt that O’Neal reaching out to her was validation that she was doing the right thing. After she posted her interaction with O’Neal, the NBA Hall of Famer was called out for sliding into her DM’s. He has this to say about the matter.

“Just uplifting people that’s what the diesel do baby I uplift people google me.”- Shaquille O’Neal

Fans had a light-hearted reaction to Shaq’s response and nothing more needed to be said. Despite this, the NBA media is still wondering why Shaq was with Brittany Rener recently. Could that story have more traction than it seems?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

