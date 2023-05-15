On Saturday, news broke that the Phoenix Suns had fired head coach Monty Williams after four seasons. For the second year in a row, the Suns suffered blow-out losses in elimination games of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Not to mention a 2-0 blown series lead in the 2021 NBA Finals. Now, NBA insider Shams Charania says the Milwaukee Bucks will ‘aggressively pursue’ Monty Williams.

While Williams was just recently fired by the Suns, he may not have to wait long to find a new job. As head coach, he took the Suns to the postseason in three of his four seasons. One of those years was a miraculous run to the NBA Finals. Phoenix was up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks and would lose the next four games in a row and the series.

Milwaukee did beat the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, both teams are without head coaches at the moment. The Bucks are expected to “aggressively pursue” Monty Williams for their next head coach.

In his time with the Suns, Williams won 2021-22 Coach of the Year and led Phoenix to a 64-18 record that season. He also helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021 for the first time since 1993. All that was not enough for him to keep his job. Phoenix has had one too many postseason collapses since he became head coach.

Williams is near or at the top of Milwaukee’s head coaching list according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The Bucks are still interested in other candidates like Mark Jackson, Scott Brooks, James Barego, and Kenny Atkinson. Charania has also reported that the Pistons and Raptors are expected to pursue Wiliams for their head coaching vacancy as well.

Right now, Williams said that he is fully focused on his family. The 2021-22 COY will be heavily pursued by many NBA teams over the next few weeks. It shouldn’t take too long for Williams to find himself in a new heading coaching gig.