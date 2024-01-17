NBA Rumors: LeBron James to Leave Lakers in 2024 Offseason?

According to the latest NBA rumors, LeBron James could be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025. The 21-year veteran has a $51.41 million player option for the 2024-25 season. However, an opt out is possible.

This is part of the two-year, $99.02 million contract extension he signed with Los Angeles in August 2022. The four-time MVP may end up playing for whichever team drafts USC recruit Bronny James, his eldest son.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with LeBron in 2025. I feel like LeBron is gonna play next year, but I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Lakers. Probably, but he’s got an opt out,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Apple Podcasts.

Since the Lakers’ NBA In-Season Tournament victory over the Indiana Pacers, James has dribbled the ball up the court 30.6 possessions per game — 50% more than he did in L.A.’s first 23 games.

His touches per game are up almost 20%, his passes per game are up 23%, and his minutes per game are up more than 8%, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have been outscored by 118 points over this span when James is on the floor. It is his worst plus-minus during a 15-game stretch since joining the Lakers.

“It’s just too much on Bron right now,” an opposing player recently told ESPN. “Everyone is just going to pack the paint and try to frustrate him because they need a lot. Speed. Playmaking. Shooting.”

The Lakers are 6-12 since the in-season tournament ended. Los Angeles has been outscored by 94 points over that span when both James and Anthony Davis are on the floor.

LeBron is shooting 11 percentage points less on layups and dunks. The Lakers’ offense ranks 29th in average speed and 28th in the average time walking or standing still, per Second Spectrum tracking.

If the Lakers decide to do the unthinkable by trading away Davis, that might give James the incentive to leave. Davis has only missed two games so far this season, his fewest through 39 games of a season since joining L.A.

Now, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka trading Davis is unlikely. The duo is carrying this team. If he goes through with it, Davis cannot be traded until Tuesday, Feb. 6, two days before the 2024 trade deadline.

The 6-foot-10 center is slated to make $43.21 million in the 2024-25 season. In August 2023, Davis also signed a three-year, $177.13 max extension with the club.

So why mention all of this? Well, the Lakers aren’t going anywhere, and neither James nor Davis are getting any younger. Los Angeles is 20-21 and ranks 10th in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers haven’t finished with 50 or more wins in a season since their 2019-20 championship campaign. It’s not working, the trades aren’t enough, and the time may come when James starts thinking about it.

Would James consider playing for the Los Angeles Clippers at their new Intuit Dome arena next season? That way, the soon-to-be 20-time All-Star could still remain in the City of Angels.

