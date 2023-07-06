NBA scouts prioritizing Bryce James during Nike EYBL Peach Jam

NBA scouts are focused on Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. Although it is too early for a Class of 2025 ranking, NBA teams are still interested in adding the 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the future.

Per sources, NBA scouts from the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks were in attendance at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina, to watch James.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo gearing up to coach Strive For Greatness 16U’s w/ Bryce James, Brayden Burries, Tee Bartlett, others in front of plenty of college coaches. pic.twitter.com/SS8EgGugmc — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 6, 2023



Bryce James, 16, made his Nike EYBL Peach Jam debut this past Monday with his Strive for Greatness team. In Strive for Greatness’ 78-69 win over the Expressions, the guard recorded 12 points, making two of his six 3-pointers. He also finished 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

On Wednesday, SFG lost 72-67 to the Florida Rebels. SFG is 1-1 so far in the EYBL. SFG is scheduled to play Mokan Elite tonight before closing group play against the NH Lightning on Friday.

“James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release,” wrote Yahoo Sports’ Kyrsten Peek. “He’s getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition.”

While neither ESPN nor 247Sports has Bryce James in a scouting report or recruitment ranking, Rivals has the Campbell Hall School product listed as a four-star recruit and No. 82 in their rankings.

James transferred to CHS from Sierra Canyon School ahead of his junior year. The young standout received his first college basketball scholarship from Duquesne University, a Division I program, last August.

LeBron James pulled up to Nike’s Peach Jam to coach his son Bryce 🗣️ (via @krystenpeek)pic.twitter.com/rzdOHvrJrG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 5, 2023



The Dukes are led by head coach Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron for two years in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. If he lives up to his full potential, Bryce could become a better player than Bronny, his older 18-year-old brother.

In December 2022, James signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract with Klutch Sports.

