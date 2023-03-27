Home » news » Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Has Said That Ben Simmons Is Probably Not Going To Join Us For The Rest Of The Year

Nets’ head coach Jacque Vaughn has said that Ben Simmons is ‘probably not going to join us for the rest of the year’

Updated 3 hours ago on
Zach Wolpin profile picture
The Brooklyn Nets have seven regular season games left and are fighting to remain the sixth seed in the East. It’s been an uphill battle for the Nets since the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn’s new players have been trying to build chemistry as quickly as they can as the playoffs are just around the corner. Head coach Jacque Vaughn informed the media that Ben Simmons will likely not be joining the team for the rest of the season. 

Ben Simmons’ health has been an ongoing saga since joining the Brooklyn Nets last season. He missed the entire 2021-22 season as he sat out with the 76ers until a trade happened and then had injuries for the rest of that season. He’s played 42 games this season but has missed the last 17 straight due to injury.

The Nets have adjusted to life without Simmons on the court and don’t be surprised to see Brooklyn try and trade him in the offseason. New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Ben Simmons’ has been a continuous headache for the Brooklyn Nets since acquiring him last season

The Philadelphia 76ers absolutely fleeced the Brooklyn Nets in their trade for Ben Simmons. Brooklyn sent away James Harden and he’s been able to help elevate the team in Philly and has them as the third seed in the East heading into the playoffs.

It’s been the exact opposite for Simmons. He’s played in 42 of their 75 games this season and has missed the last 17 in a row. His total games missed is 33 so far and if reports are true he will end up missing a total of 40 games. He last played on 2/15, the Nets’ last game before the all-star break.

Brooklyn has adjusted to life without Ben Simmons on the court. He continues to become an afterthought for the Nets and has caused more trouble than he’s really worth. The Nets may just trade him away at the end of the season for little to nothing as he will not have nearly as much value as he did in the past.

