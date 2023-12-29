Nets star Mikal Bridges confessed he’s eaten Chipotle every day for 10 years: ‘It’s too fire!’

In a special interview with GQ, Mikal Bridges had to answer what were the 10 things he can’t live without and gave many shocking details of his lifestyle. According to the Nets forward, he’s eaten Chipotle every day for the last 10 years.

“Chipotle, I eat this every day. And it’s been about, how many years since I’ve been eating Chipotle… since 2013, 14, so about 10 years,” Bridges calculated for how long he’s kept this addiction alive. “Still been on a heavy to this day. I have friends and family that teases me a little bit about it.”

The 27-year-old star then explained what has his go-to order at the restaurant before admitting that the hot salsa has become a bit too hot for him in the past years.

Mikal Bridges says he’s eaten Chipotle every day for the last 10 years (via GQ) pic.twitter.com/SQNMxiOkJ8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 28, 2023

“Oh, I used to get the hot salsa. But I don’t know if y’all know that hot salsa,” Mikal shared. “I don’t know what they did to it in these past couple years, but I’ll just take one bite. I’d just be like, just chugging water and it still ain’t helping.”

The Brooklyn player decided to put a stop to his spicy routine. “It just be like painful eating a bowl. No, I felt soft because I love spicy food and I’m just like, bro, I’ve been eating this hot sauce for all these years,” he confessed. “Rest in peace to the hot sauce.”

Bridges is playing his first full season in New York, as he was part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, and has been averaging 21.6 points per contest, including 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The athlete has earned an Iron Man status for holding the NBA record for the most amount of games played consecutively. Is Chipotle his secret? “It’s too fire and I have it every single time! So, it don’t disappoint,” he said.

Mikal was always an important player, but mostly served on a rotational role when he wore the Suns jersey. Ever since he landed in Brooklyn, he’s turned a star as he showed he could thrive in a larger role and has increased all his stat numbers with the Nets.

Bridges expressed his dissatisfaction with limited playing time against Milwaukee this past Wednesday

Mikal is one of the toughest players in the league and is also an up and coming star on the rise. Ever since the trade from the Phoenix last campaign, he’s shouldered a bigger role and has excelled so far as the first option for the young Nets.

Nevertheless, the small forward did express some frustration over the limited playing time against the Bucks. “Didn’t like the choice and whatever that was,” Bridges said when asked about the low minutes against Milwaukee. “But it’s whatever. Definitely was not a fan.”

His head coach Jacque Vaughn addressed the decision and said he wanted Bridges to rest. “My thought was getting a feel and pulse of the game. Mikal played 40 minutes last night and so the thought was it wouldn’t be wise for me to continue and go down this path and have him play 40 minutes again,” he said.

“I ran Cam (Johnson), Royce (O’Neale), and Mikal pretty long in the first quarter. Just envisioned at the end of the night that I didn’t want them touching 40 minutes again. That’s really what it boiled down to,” Vaughn concluded.