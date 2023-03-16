Nets to sign free agent center Moses Brown

The Brooklyn Nets are working on a deal to sign free agent center Moses Brown, according to sources. Last July, the 7-foot-2 big man inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In October, the center then signed a two-way deal with L.A. Through 34 appearances this season, Brown averaged 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game as a Clipper. On Feb. 17, the 23-year-old was waived.

Of course, the Nets adding Brown is an interesting move. Earlier this month, Brooklyn G.M. Sean Marks signed Nerlens Noel as a backup center to Nic Claxton. This deal adds much-needed depth for rebounding and rim protection.

Brown went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019. In the 2019-20 season, the center played only nine games with the Portland Trail Blazers after signing Exhibit 10 and two-way contracts.

After playing on a two-way contract, Brown then signed a multi-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021. The center averaged career highs of 8.6 points, 8.9 boards, and 21.4 minutes per game in the 2020-21 season. Also, he shot 54.5% from the field.

On May 16, 2021, in OKC’s 117-112 win over the Clippers, the New York native recorded a career-high 24 points in 38 minutes as a starter. In addition to grabbing 18 boards, the center shot 12-of-19 (63.2%) from the floor. If Brown can play like he did earlier in his career with the Nets now, this will be an excellent in-season move for Brooklyn.

However, the Thunder then traded Brown to the Boston Celtics a couple of months later. During the 2021 offseason, the Celtics also dealt the center to the Dallas Mavericks. By this point, he was not the same aggressive player.

Last March, Brown signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 14 appearances, the center averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 boards, and 12.6 minutes per game. Plus, the UCLA product shot 63.8% from the floor. If Claxton suffers an injury, at least the Nets now has Noel and Brown to rely on.

