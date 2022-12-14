Nets wing Royce O’Neale to return on Friday vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale has missed the last two games due to personal reasons, and now the sixth-year player is slated to return on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

Through 27 starts this season, O’Neale is averaging career highs of 9.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals. While logging 5.4 rebounds per game, the wing is also shooting 37.7% from the floor and a career-best 40.7% from downtown.

Upon further review of multiple NBA betting sites, the Nets possess the eighth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jacque Vaughn said he expects Royce O'Neale (personal reasons) back for the Nets weekend games. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) December 14, 2022

In the Nets’ 108-99 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 1, the forward tied his career high in scoring with 20 points. He finished with five boards, three assists, and one steal while shooting 8-of-12 (66.7%) from the field and 4-of-6 (66.7%) beyond the arc.

After playing the Raptors, the Nets are scheduled to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. O’Neale is expected to start in both matchups in the coming days.

Nets forward Royce O’Neale is slated to return on Friday against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

On Nov. 7, in the Nets’ 109-107 win versus the Portland Trail Blazers, the wing logged his first career triple-double. He amassed 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Brooklyn is 2-0 without O’Neale. However, the Nets could still use his long-range shooting. Twenty-nine games into the season, Brooklyn ranks 17th in scoring, averaging 112.5 points per game.

Additionally, the Nets rank seventh in 3-point shooting (37%). Since the forward is an above-average outside shooter at the moment, Brooklyn needs him back on the court as soon as possible.

The Nets' best 5-man lineup this season Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Royce O'Neale

Joe Harris

Nic Claxton 104 Off

94 Def 11th best Net Rating in the NBA this season (>100 min) — Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) December 14, 2022

The Nets are 17-12 and sit fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the top-seeded Celtics by five games. Not to mention, the contender is on a four-game win streak.

When healthy, O’Neale ranks fourth on the Nets in points per game and rebounding, third in assists, second in steals, and fifth in turnovers.

Based on a minimum of 20 appearances, Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring and assists, averaging 30 points, 6.7 boards, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game in 28 starts.