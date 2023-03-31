Main Page
The New Orleans Pelicans have been hovering near or around .500 for the last three months and have quietly been having a strong second half of their season. With a 107-88 win vs the Denver Nuggets last night, they improved to 39-38 this season and are seventh in the Western Conference. Taking over for the Pelicans was all-star SF Brandon Ingram. He had 31/11/10 and is the second player in franchise history to have multiple games with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists.
Denver was without MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Pelicans took full advantage of that. Brandon Ingram only took one three-pointer last night and got most of his work done near the basket or by hitting mid-range jump shots. With Zion Williamson still out, Ingram is relied upon heavily to help carry the team each night on offense.
Only two players in New Orleans franchise history have multiple games with 30+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 10+ REB:
Chris Paul
Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/JcKPRvspQu
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 31, 2023
When healthy, Brandon Ingram has been an offensive catalyst for the Pelicans this season
The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the New Orleans Pelicans and is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career. Injuries have limited him to just 40 games so far this season, but he’s been extremely effective when he plays. He’s missed 37 games for New Orleans this season, but the team has a 20-20 record in the 40 games he’s played.
Ingram is averaging a career-high (24.3) points and a (.401) three-point percentage this season. His (5.5) assist and (.482) field-goal percentage are the second-highest of his career. He also became just the second player in franchise history to have multiple games with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists. The only other player to do that was Chris Paul.
Brandon Ingram’s last 8 games:
31 PTS – 6 AST – 4 REB
26 PTS – 9 AST – 2 REB
32 PTS – 7 AST – 4 REB
30 PTS – 10 AST – 11 REB
32 PTS – 13 AST – 4 REB
29 PTS – 4 AST – 6 REB
26 PTS – 7 AST – 8 REB
31 PTS – 10 AST – 11 REB pic.twitter.com/jbrnH97o6e
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 31, 2023
New Orleans only has five regular season games left and is still waiting for the returns of Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans are currently seventh in the West and would be playing the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament.
