Pelicans Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown from Boston are named Week 23’s best players in the league

Congratulations are in order for both Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown, as they’ve been awarded as the best players in their own conferences for the NBA games played from March 20 to 26.

The Pelicans player is probably the most deserving, considering he’s fought injuries throughout the season and now that he’s healthy, his performanaces are more than worthy of this recognition. The athlete did not only lead New Orleans to three-straight wins in this time frame, but while at it he also recorded his first triple-double of his young career.

Ladies and gentlemen, your Western Conference Player of the Week: @B_Ingram13 👏 pic.twitter.com/SCnd6QQayO — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2023

The small foward’s stat line of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Charlotte Hornets was remarkable considering as it came without a single turnover. The 25-year-old averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists in his team’s 3-0 record.

Ingram is now only the eight player in league history to register a 30+ point triple-double without commiting a turnover, as he joins an elite group that includes Dejounte Murray, Nikola Vucevic, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley, James Harden, Antoine Walker and Nikola Jokic, the only player to do it twice.

With only seven more games remaining to regular season, the New Orleans squad has a tough schedule ahead, including tonight’s match against the Trail Blazers.

With more than half of Portland’s starters reported injured (only Matissee Thybulle is available), it shouldn’t be such a hard matchup for Ingram and the Pelicans.

Brown also led an undefeated Boston team on Week 23

Jaylen Brown has been the talk of the week in the Boston camp, not just because of his great performances, but also because he mentioned his future wearing a green jersey is uncertain.

The shooting guard guided his squad to three-straight victories last week, averaging 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. His strongest performance was this past Sunday when Brown dropped 41 points after a season-high 18 made field goals in Celtic’s triumph over San Antonio.

Check out the highlights of his game this weekend against the Spurs:

The athlete, who will become a free agent in 2024, recently mentioned he felt no commitment to renewing his contract with the Celtics for next season.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown said. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

Nevertheless, Jaylen can’t hide how happy he feels with his performanes at the moment. “I feel great, on a 50-win team right now, which [you] can’t take for granted. [Tuesday] was the 50th win,” he said. “Right now, I’m focused on helping lead my team for another playoff run. In terms of speculation et cetera, I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now.

“I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have their own agendas or whatever. For me personally, thinking about clarifying things that have been recently said. But other than that, I’m focused on my team. I’m focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games.”