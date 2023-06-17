Main Page
Nikola Jokic joins Larry Bird as only players to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for career in NBA history
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets joined Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird after the 2022-23 season as the only players to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for a career in NBA history.
In 69 starts of the 2022-23 season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, a career-high 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The two-time MVP also shot a career-best 63.2% from the floor and 38.3% beyond the arc.
After this season, Nikola Jokic is one of two players in NBA history to average 20 PTS, 10 REB and 5 AST for a career.
The other player is Larry Bird 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbjYtyTF5l
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2023
In 20 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 block, and 39.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11 center also shot 54.8% from the floor and 46.1% beyond the arc.
Additionally, Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190) in a single postseason. He’s the first player since LeBron James in 2020 to average 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in four series in a single postseason.
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190) in a single postseason
In the Denver Nuggets’ 94-89 series-clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the five-time All-Star became the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win Finals MVP.
Nikola Jokic was selected 41st overall by the Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He passed Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Joker became only the third second-round pick to win Finals MVP, joining Willis Reed and Johnson.
Furthermore, the Nuggets center joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players born overseas to win Finals MVP.
The only players EVER who have hit Nikola Jokic PLAYOFF Numbers at 28 or younger (1869+ points, 820+ rebounds, 496+ assists) are pretty pretty pretty good company (sorted by WinShares):
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Larry Bird
Nikola Jokic
Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/isLUppia8b
— SportsComedyRap (@SuperDopeHipHop) June 17, 2023
In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he also became the sixth player to record 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field in a finals game (Shaquille O’Neal, 2004; Larry Bird, 1984; Cedric Maxwell, 1981; Wilt Chamberlain, 1972; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1971).
In Denver’s 129-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Jokic recorded a career-high 53 points in 40 minutes of action. Along with logging four rebounds and 11 assists, the center shot 20-of-30 (66.7%) from the field, 2-of-4 (50%) outside the arc, and 11-of-13 (84.6%) at the foul line.
The only NBA players to record Jokic’s playoff numbers at age 28 or younger (1869+ points, 820+ rebounds, and 496+ assists) are LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Scottie Pippen.
