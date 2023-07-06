Nuggets, Hunter Tyson agree to a four-year, $7.7 million deal

The Denver Nuggets and rookie forward Hunter Tyson have agreed to a four-year, $7.7 million deal, per sources. The first three seasons are fully guaranteed with a team option in the fourth year.

Tyson, 23, was selected 37th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Clemson. OKC then traded the 6-foot-8 wing and a 2024 second-round draft pick to Denver.

The Nuggets and Hunter Tyson have agreed on a four-year deal worth $7.7 million, a league source told @denverpost. The first three years are fully guaranteed with a team option on the fourth year. Deal will use second round exception as well. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 6, 2023



In five seasons and 140 NCAA appearances with Clemson, Hunter Tyson averaged 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 20.1 minutes per game. The North Carolina native also shot 45.3% from the field, 36.6% outside the arc, and 79% at the foul line.

Tyson appeared in 31 games off the bench during his freshman 2018-19 season. He averaged 1.6 points, 1.0 rebound, and 8.3 minutes per game while shooting 25.4% from the floor, 23.4% from deep, and 66.7% at the free throw line.

As a fifth-year senior, Tyson made 34 starts with the Tigers in the 2022-23 season. The forward averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 9.6 boards, 1.5 assists, and 34.7 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 47.9% from the field and 83.8% at the line.

In Clemson’s 78-64 win over NC State on Dec. 30, the second-round pick recorded career highs of 34 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor and drained four 3-pointers as well.

Tyson was then selected to the first-team All-ACC. The senior wing ranked 14th in his conference in points (520), fourth in total rebounds (325), eighth in 3-pointers (83), second in defensive win shares (2.3), third in offensive rating (126.7), and third in defensive rating (96.9).

The Denver Nuggets now have a full 15-man roster with the signings of Hunter Tyson and Jalen Pickett. They project to have a $25M tax penalty and total roster expenses exceeding $200M. They’re operating with roughly $4M in space below the second apron.https://t.co/g8Y1dfz2TE https://t.co/72mlKCbIbY — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) July 6, 2023



Additionally, Tyson led the ACC in defensive rebounds (281) and win shares (6.0). His 3-point shooting should help the reigning NBA champs contend for another title in the 2023-24 season. He’s now set to join a loaded Nuggets frontcourt, with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon leading the wings.

Tyson has an opportunity to make a strong first impression in the NBA Summer League. The Nuggets take the floor this Friday, June 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Thomas & Mack Center. This matchup will air live from Las Vegas on ESPNU at 5 p.m. ET.

