Main Page
Nuggets open 2023 NBA Finals as 8.5-point favorites over Heat in Game 1
The Denver Nuggets (65-32, 53-43-1 ATS) will enter Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals this Thursday as 8.5-point favorites at home over the Miami Heat (57-45, 44-55-3 ATS). Denver is making its first appearance in the NBA Finals in franchise history.
Meanwhile, Miami is making its seventh NBA Finals appearance and first since 2020. The Heat reached their first championship series in 2006. Their seven Finals appearances are the most in the NBA during that span.
According to a few NBA betting sites, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the odds-on favorite to win Finals MVP. Check out which sportsbooks are also showing favorable odds for Jamal Murray.
The official schedule of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV!
Game 1: Thursday, 6/1, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/psNkHpQGj5
— NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2023
Denver is 9-1 in its last 10 matchups against the Heat, including winning the last six straight games. The Heat also failed to cover the spread in all six losses. Miami has not defeated the Nuggets since winning 125-105 away on Aug. 1, 2020.
Additionally, the over/under for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is set at 219. The point total has gone over in 10 of Miami’s last 13 road games. The Heat are 1-6 in their past seven away meetings at Ball Arena as well. But they’re 5-1 in their previous six encounters versus a Western Conference opponent.
Nuggets open Game 1 of 2023 NBA Finals as 8.5-point favorites at home against Heat; over/under is set at 219
Moreover, the total has gone under in four of Miami’s last five games. While Denver is 4-2 ATS in its past six contests, the total has also gone under in six of the Nuggets’ previous six matchups versus Eastern Conference teams.
Equally important, Miami has won 41 straight playoff games when leading by 10 or more points at halftime, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind the Los Angeles Lakers (63 from 1985-2008). The Heat’s last loss was in 2000 at the New York Knicks.
Furthermore, the Heat are the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals, joining the Knicks in 1999. The Heat made the Finals with a 44-38 record in the regular season.
The Heat and Nuggets stuck with their guys.
Now they’re in the Finals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RWKDuGlE3
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2023
The last team to make the Finals with 44 wins and 38 losses were the Washington Bullets in 1978. Of course, the Bullets went on to win the championship in seven games over the Seattle SuperSonics.
Not to mention, Miami is the first play-in team to advance to the Finals. Plus, the Heat are the third team in league history to rank last in PPG (109.5) during the regular season and reach the Finals.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 77.7% chance of winning Game 1 at home. Denver is 42-7 at home and a perfect 8-0 at Ball Arena this 2023 postseason. However, Denver is only 4-3 away this postseason.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Heat’s Tyler Herro expected to return for Game 3 of the Finals: ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’
- Nuggets open 2023 NBA Finals as 8.5-point favorites over Heat in Game 1
- WNBA 2023 Home Openers See Over 21% Surge in Attendance
- The Miami Heat have won 41 straight playoff games when leading by 10+ points at halftime, the NBA’s 2nd-longest streak
- Miami’s Jimmy Butler crowned Eastern Conference Finals MVP: ‘We’re excited but not satisfied. We got four more to get’
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Caleb Love Transfer Saga: Indiana Hoosiers Back in Pole Position After Michigan Exit