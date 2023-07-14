Nuggets sign forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract

The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract, his agents Anthony Coleman and Max Lipsett of Excel Basketball announced. Braxton, 26, went undrafted out of the University of Virginia in 2020.

More importantly, two players under two-way contracts have cap holds on Denver’s roster: Collin Gillespie ($1,801,769) and Markus Howard ($1,801,769). NBA players signed to two-way contracts are designated to the team’s G-League affiliate.

Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Not to mention, two-way deals can be converted into standard contracts. Of course, players signed to two-way contracts are ineligible for the playoffs.

Free agent F Braxton Key has agreed on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, his agents Anthony Coleman and Max Lipsett of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2023



In the 2021 NBA G League Draft, Braxton Key was selected by the Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ G-League affiliate. On Mar. 2, 2021, he recorded a season-high 19 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in a 120-92 win over the NBA G League Ignite.

Moreover, Key was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in October 2021. However, the 6-foot-8 forward re-signed with the team on a 10-day contract. In two games off the bench with the Sixers in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 1.0 point, 1.0 rebound, and 3.0 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field.

In January 2022, the forward was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. Key appeared in 43 career G League games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 23.7 minutes per game. Also, he was selected to the All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Additionally, Key then signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons in March 2022. In Detroit’s 121-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on Apr. 3, 2022, the forward recorded 12 points, a career-high nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 28 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor.

Three days later, Key scored a career-high 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench in the Pistons’ 131-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Along with logging five boards, one assist, one steal, and three blocks, he shot 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the field and knocked down three free throws.

MAVS WIN ON PUT BACK DUNK 😤 Braxton Key game-winning dunk in OT! pic.twitter.com/2p6N5ws2FN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023



Key also signed a two-way contract with Detroit last April. But the Virginia product was waived by the Pistons in December 2022. In a second stint with the Delaware Blue Coats in the 2022-23 season, Key scored 22 points in a Game 2 series-clinching win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the 2023 NBA G League Finals.

On Apr. 14, 2023, Key signed with Vaqueros de Bayamón of the National Superior Basketball League (BSN). Nonetheless, he was released on May 31. The North Carolina native has the experience to help the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets’ G League team.

Furthermore, Key is the second former Virginia men’s basketball player to sign with the Nuggets this offseason, joining Armaan Franklin, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Denver on June 23. His size and strength should help any team’s frontcourt.

