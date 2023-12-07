Paolo Banchero became the youngest player in Orlando Magic history since Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 to score 40 or more points in a single game on Wednesday night.

In Orlando’s 121-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6-foot-10 forward recorded a career-high 42 points, six rebounds, and one assist in 38 minutes of action.

At 21 years and 24 days old, Banchero shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor, 1-of-5 (20%) from 3-point range, and 9-of-12 (75%) at the foul line.

O’Neal logged his first career 40-point game at 20 years and 347 days old, in Orlando’s 124-120 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 16, 1993.

“I felt good coming in, but it’s crazy to have 42 points,” said Banchero, whose previous best was 33 last season in a 126-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 5, 2022.

“It’s an honor being a part of a very storied organization with a lot of great players like the Orlando Magic. A game like this gives you some confidence that you can use to become an even better player.”

Through 21 starts this season, Banchero is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 49.2% from the field, 42.4% beyond the arc, and 67.7% at the line.

Moreover, the top pick in the 2022 draft posted 14 double-doubles last season en route to winning 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year. The Duke product has amassed four double-doubles so far this season.

“I loved Paulo’s aggression, his level of confidence, his teammates trusting him,” said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the win.”

The last Magic player with a 40-point game was Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 42 at Sacramento on Feb. 12, 2021. This was before Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu were traded to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and draft picks.

Magic fans also hope everything is fine with third-year guard Jalen Suggs, who left in the second quarter with an injured right ankle. Suggs came up limping in the first quarter while playing defense.