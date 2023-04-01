Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram records second career triple-double

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recorded his second career triple-double in Friday night’s 124-90 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The seventh-year wing ended his performance with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 37 minutes of action.

Plus, the one-time All-Star shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line. Ingram was named NBA Player of the Week this past Monday after averaging 31.3 points, 6.3 boards, and 10 assists in victories over the Spurs, Hornets, and Los Angeles Clippers last week.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Pelicans coach Willie Green admired Ingram’s improvements this season prior to Friday night’s matchup. “He understands the moment,” said Green. “He understands what’s in front of us right now. So, he’s doing a great job of setting the tone early in games, and then finding his teammates when guys are open.

“When he has scoring opportunities, he’s taken advantage of it. … We came in and just took care of business. We know the Trail Blazers are down guys, but it was important for us to respect our opponent.”

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram records second career triple-double in Friday night’s 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers

Brandon Ingram became one of five players to post multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo (3), Luka Doncic (9), Nikola Jokic (10), and Damian Lillard (2).

Additionally, New Orleans outscored the Trail Blazers 34-14 in the opening quarter. Jonas Valanciunas ended his outing with 10 points and 21 boards. The Pelicans also led by as many as 36 points.

Brandon Ingram has notched his second triple-double of the season with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He becomes one of five players to post multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season, joining Antetokounmpo (3), Dončić (9), Jokić (10), and Lillard (2). — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 31, 2023

After this win, New Orleans is 39-38 and ranks eighth overall in the Western Conference standings. Furthermore, the Pelicans have a half-game lead on the ninth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and are now tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38). Of course, Nos. 7 through 10 seeds in the conference standings will participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The 2022-23 regular season ends Sunday, April 9 and the Play-in Tournament starts Tuesday, April 11 and runs through Friday, April 14. When the tournament ends, the NBA Playoffs will then commence on Saturday, April 15. If the Lakers and Pelicans finish at the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, these two teams will face off in Game 1 of the tournament.

NBA Betting Content You May Like