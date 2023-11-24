Nick Nurse is known as one of the most creative minds in the sport. Back in 2019, he helped deny the Golden State Warriors of a three-peat with his Toronto Raptors (in his first year as a head coach). Nowadays, he’s trying to earn his second title in his first season with his new team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

But how much does Nurse make? In this post, we discuss Nurse’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Nick Nurse Contract And Salary

Nurse signed with the 76ers this offseason. The terms of the deal are unknown. However, we have two data points that could give us an idea of how much he is making on an annual basis.

First, we know that Nurse was making eight million dollars per year on his previous deal with the Raptors. So, we know that his deal with Philadelphia is (probably) paying him more than less experienced coaches like Adrian Griffin.

We also know that Nurse isn’t one of the top five highest-paid coaches in the NBA in 2023-24. The fifth-highest-paid coach is Rick Carlisle, who is making 7.25 million dollars per year. So, with those pieces of information in mind, Nurse is likely making somewhere in the six to seven million dollar range annually.

Nick Nurse Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Nurse has an estimated net worth of three million dollars. It is presumed that most of Nurse’s fortune has been amassed through his career as a coach.

As we alluded to earlier, before his time with Philadelphia, Nurse spent ten years with the Raptors (five as an assistant and five as the head coach). Nurse also spent some time coaching in the college ranks and in the NBA G League.

Nick Nurse Head Coaching Record

In 405 career games, Nurse’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 237-168 (win percentage of 58.5%). With those marks, Nurse sits at 93rd all-time in wins and 38th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Nurse’s record sits at 25-16 (61%). That gives him the 57th most wins in playoff history and the 11th-best win percentage.

Nick Nurse Wife

Nurse is married to Roberta Nurse. The couple met in 2012, and they have been married since 2015. They have two children together: Leo and Rocky Levi.

Nurse’s nephew, David Nurse, used to work for the Brooklyn Nets. Nowadays, he trains NBA players and other professional athletes.